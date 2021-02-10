Impeachment: Dems Trot Out Fact-Checked Doozy About Trump Supporters Running Biden Bus 'Off the Road'

Nobody thinks the riot at the Capitol Building on January 6th was good for America or good for political comity, but the “evidence” used to support the allegation that President Trump “knew” “his” diabolical mob would riot that day because he ordered them to “fight like hell” is, shall we say, a little thin.

Hate to break it to you, Lincoln Project and Media Matters. We know you tried.

House managers attempted to construct the case that President Trump incited a bunch of guys and at least one woman – who was shot dead by Capitol Police – to rumble on Capitol Hill on January 6th during his speech at the “Save America” rally. In our PJ Media timeline, we quickly dispelled the notion that Trump incited the riot with his speech, which Democrats had alleged.

It turns out the president was still speaking when the riot started.

Furthermore, after House impeachment managers finally got around to a quick DuckDuckGo search, they realized that Trump said nothing that any fair-minded person would consider incitement to riot.

When that didn’t pan out, they had to cue up day 2 of the tears, Hollywood-like produced propaganda videos, outrage, and more tears. It was a sad display, both in the impact of the disturbing videos and the dearth of actual evidence to link Trump to any of it.

Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett gamely tried to show that Trump had been cultivating this behavior for a long time, using the photos of two Proud Boys seen at the Capitol riot. That’s exactly one more than antifa/BLM had at the rally – that we know of. Not exactly what you’d call overwhelming proof.

The Democrats pivoted to selling the idea that Trump displayed a pattern of encouraging illegal behavior. They seized on the “Trump Train” of trucks that they claimed had tried to run a Biden/Harris bus off the road during a campaign trip to Texas last fall.

Yeah, one problem with that. The Trump people weren’t actually trying to run the bus off the road. The smart asses just escorted or accompanied the bus on its trip to Austin. See the video below. A car driven by an apparent Biden supporter tried to occupy the same lane as a Trump truck driving behind the bus. Nobody knows who was there first. Paint may have been swapped but even that’s not certain. Nobody was hurt, the FBI tried to figure it out at the behest of the Democrats and nothing ever came of it.

Nobody tried to “force the [Biden] bus off the road.”

Even when Democrats tried to spin up the story last October, USA Today‘s fact-checker said that claim was “missing context.” Why? Because the Trump Train people were just having fun escorting the bus, not threatening it.

However, nobody foresaw it becoming an issue during an impeachment.

Plaskett was scandalized that Trump amplified the Texas Trump Train episode on Twitter. She said it encourages similar behavior, though it’s hard to find fault with escorting the Biden volunteer bus.

Finding a pattern of Trump violence is difficult because there’s little evidence to suggest that Trump rallies have been violent in the past. Trump’s rallies have been notably peaceful. I say “little evidence” because starting on a Wednesday in June of 2015 and throughout that summer, the first of hundreds of thousands of happy people wearing their MAGA hats began collecting to watch the fighter-in-chief stick a finger in the eye of the establishment. At one point, an old guy punched a heckler. They hugged it out later.

It never happened again that I’m aware of, although there are, of course, the multitudinous numbers of Trump supporters getting murdered, beaten, and cold-cocked by anti-Trump people.

But now the House impeachment managers are putting Trump’s words into the Wayback Machine to shed them of context and the nation is told to believe that it was all Trump’s fault that there was a riot at the Capitol Building on January 6th. Granted, Trump’s response wasn’t particularly great, but the riot wasn’t his doing, either.

Democrats have already been called on the carpet for using “fake news” at this impeachment. Senator Mike Lee said the impeachment managers quoted him as saying something didn’t. Congressman Jamie Raskin apologized and withdrew the “evidence.”

WATCH: @SenMikeLee calls out the House Democrats' impeachment managers for attributing a FALSE quote to him. pic.twitter.com/NtuaMEHU2t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 11, 2021

See the bus incident for yourself. The bus is never “forced off the road.”

If you’re going to impeach the president and convict him in a trial, you might want to use facts.

