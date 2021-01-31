Pelosi and AOC May Set up a 'House Pro-America Activities Committee' to Root Out 'The Enemy Within'

There is now open-air talk of “deprograming” Donald Trump supporters and erasing Donald Trump from history.

It’s happening in real-time.

These Secular Taliban have destroyed symbols of our country’s history by ripping down statues as if they were ISIS at Palmyra and the Taliban at Bamiyan.

They’ve rewritten the American founding using the historically fanciful and unscholarly “1619 Project.”

The same bureaucratic actors and media types who spent the last five years sabotaging Trump’s presidency and interpreting his every move through a malevolent filter now want to deny Donald Trump the routine formality of helping him with his presidential library.

"Congress should use this moment to reconsider the legislation that helped create the presidential libraries, not just to prevent Trump from perpetrating one last, giant grift, but to reform the system so it serves the country better." @PhilipKennicott https://t.co/aSF3124V0F — Karen Heller (@kheller) January 28, 2021

“He must never have one,” intones a Washington Post headline, because he will have control – and may create a hagiography about his presidency. He’ll tell his own story and have control over his own papers … as every other president has. This is a “national security” issue, a historian darkly warns.

AOC, who represents the mainstream Democrat Party, calls for keeping Trump supporters on a list to block them from whatever passes for polite society. Airlines, Airbnb, restaurants, hotels, and Big Tech companies have heeded her and others’ call to cancel the “Cult 45” members, as the Twitterverse has deemed Trump supporters.

As I’ve pointed out before, these actions are analogous to the Chinese Communist Party’s social-credit scores. If you don’t toe the line, you aren’t rewarded with a hotel room or a Twitter account, you big racist.

As Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asserts, being pro-Trump and questioning the integrity of the 2020 election is analogous to white supremacy and must be quashed.

AOC said the words of leaders such as U.S. Senator Ted Cruz are an existential threat to her. They’re tantamount to “almost [having] me murdered.”

Senator Josh Hawley is a throwback to the “Confederacy” and “incit[ed] a riot” because he wanted an audit of the 2020 election.

Confederacy? Your hyperbole is out of control. You’re the one who needs the deprogramming. — Mike Pulsifer (@MikePulsifer) January 24, 2021

She’s not alone. Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post, the paper of “Democracy Dies in Darkness” fame, uses his MSNBC bullhorn to call for Trump supporter deprogramming:

“There are millions of Americans, almost all White, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed. … It is as though they are members of a cult, the Trumpist cult.”

Democrat media allies at NPR call Trump “close to Hitler” and his supporters in need of “reeducation camps.”

The disgraced Lincoln Project claims House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is a “traitor” to his country for supporting President Trump’s completely legal effort to challenge the 2020 election results by linking him to the QAnon quacks attack at the Capitol Building.

It’s an allegation that is fact-free.

The Lincoln Project is helping to install a new “McCarthyism.”

The Lincoln Project Is In Charge of the New McCarthyism. https://t.co/fhUWENQ3TW — Victoria Taft – Parler, Minds, Facebook, 5VTShow (@VictoriaTaft) January 31, 2021

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was exactly right when she opined that the Left smeared all Trump supporters with the activities of the Capitol Building rioters.

In their continued effort to use the Capitol incursion for political gain, Democrats feel emboldened to smear tens of millions of Trump supporters. They feel no need to debate issues or policies, not when they can treat their political opponents the way the Chinese treat its dissidents.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labels House members who want to bring their concealed guns to work with them and who support Trump as “the enemy within,” in need of surveillance from Capitol Police.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would likely need more funding for security to protect them not just from outside threats, but also potentially from their own colleagues, whom she described as ‘the enemy within’ https://t.co/aPSyvvEMfO pic.twitter.com/jRYqHMekdz — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2021

After Pelosi and company’s “snap impeachment” of Trump and call for deprogramming his supporters, it shouldn’t be too long before the totalitarians on the Left begin House Pro-American Activities Committee hearings, with all the pro-American “racists” and “white supremacists” in the crosshairs.

Earlier this month, The New York Post reported that AOC is already on the case.

Ocasio-Cortez said the House subcommittee on civil rights she serves on has held hearings over the prior two years on white supremacy and said there are programs to “de-radicalize” brain-washed adherents. But she said funding was not a priority for those programs during the Trump years. “There are people who are radicalized right now. It’s going to take a very long time to de-radicalize these people and a lot of effort,” she said. “This is a problem that doesn’t go away on Jan. 20,” said the congresswoman, referring to when Trump leaves the White House and is succeeded by President-elect Joe Biden. She said many fringe radicals operate in a “misinformation bubble” and it will take more than more than one conversation to de-program them, likening it to therapy. But, she said, research has shown “healing is possible.”

The House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) of the 1930s to 1950s attempted to root out communists embedded in government, like Alger Hiss whose job it was to spy for the Soviets with an eye toward subverting our country and sowing seeds of a communist revolution.

There were Hollywood blacklists. Communists went undercover in labor unions. They couldn’t work. They were ostracized, denounced, and de-platformed.

Now AOC and her fellow travelers want to root out people from the public square who believe in the American Dream. Our western traditions, the nation’s founding, history, free speech, the rights of the individual versus the collective, private property, freedom of movement, privacy, life, and the way to defend it with the Second Amendment, are all under their watchful surveillance.

These are evidence of rapacious “white supremacism.”

The Left is in charge and they said so.