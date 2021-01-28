Now They've Come for the Bacon and Eggs...

Now they’re coming for the bacon. An Oregon state lawmaker has proposed a bill to eliminate all “processed meats,” including beloved bacon, sausage, and hot dogs, from hospitals, prisons, nursing homes, and other places where people are stuck. This includes not only the patients and inmates but staff and visitors, too.

Processed turkey meat? Out. A thinly-sliced roast beef sammy is out, too. Vending machine sandwiches, pfft. But wait, it gets worse. The bill prohibits – bans – vegetarian foods such as cheese, milk, butter, or a scrambled egg sandwich from appearing on the non-meat menu.

Democrat Representative Marty Wilde tells PJ Media he introduced the vegan bill at the behest of a “physicians group” because a “plant-based” diet is much better for people stuck in nursing homes or sick in a hospital. The upshot of what he told me was that banning food gives people more choices.

In the words of the bill, not only are all “processed meats” forbidden from these settings, but the facilities “shall be” – by force of law – required to offer an entirely plant-based menu at the same time for residents, staff, visitors, and others.

Cheese, milk, sour cream, eggs, and honey – honey – are not allowed on the menu, either. Pasta is made with eggs, so that’s out. Powdered eggs in that pancake mix are forbidden. Yesterday, macaroni and cheese was considered to be a vegetarian dish. If this passes, it will off the vegan menu – unless you can figure out how to make it with that cardboard cheese that doesn’t melt.

Indeed, as anyone who shops for vegan options including cardboard cheese and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat! knows, they’re far, far more expensive than things that are mass-produced. And therein lies the rub.

Hospitals, nursing homes, and the other institutional settings in Oregon would be forbidden by force of law to charge more for these more expensive options.

100 percent plant-based meals shall be offered at no additional cost beyond the cost charged for a comparable meal that is not plant-based.

Vegetarian and fresh meat options would begin to vanish off the menu because vegan food prices at these places would crowd them out due to high costs. This is by design.

The fiscal impact of the bill hasn’t been written yet, but Wilbe told me these vegan items are sometimes cheaper. We have no idea where he shops. I asked him to name just one product that’s cheaper than the real thing. He thought a minute and then said he thinks Boca Burgers at Costco might be cheaper than hamburgers.

Wilde says that people will still be able to have meats, but only fresh meats, which are more expensive. He told me that the people in charge of the prisons believe the bill would reduce their costs. I can’t even imagine that.

He says a “drafting error” made the bill sound more draconian than intended. He may soften the language at a later time, but for right now, this is what it says. His bill would singlehandedly raise the costs and reduce choices at every hospital, nursing home, and prison in Oregon.

You might be thinking right now, well, Oregon is a small state, but let’s not forget, most dumb ideas start there. And like a cancer, they metastasize to California, where they’re disseminated to parts east. Here’s the slippery slope. Frightening.

First they come for the bacon. Tomorrow, it’ll be the ribeye and the cheese.