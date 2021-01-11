Which of These Words by Trump Would Cause You to Riot?

Since the Democrats in the House of Representatives have determined that what President Trump said at the Save America rally incited a riot, it seems like a good idea to go over what he actually said so you can make the call. And while you’re going over the words, ask yourself, what words would it take for you to breach the Capitol building and break things?

The Democrats in their impeachment count assume that Trump’s words made some of the rally-goers – a massive crowd that stretched from the Ellipse to the Washington Monument – drop everything after a five-hour rally and break into the Capitol.

You may be as horrified as most of us were at the breach of the Capitol Building on January 6th. But before the history books are written let’s consider a few things. Has anything the president said ever resulted in a riot by his supporters? Did the president have an expectation that what he said would lead to violence? Was there a definitive cause and effect? Is that provable? Would you have rioted after the hours-long rally or gone back to where you came from?

The president began his remarks well into the third hour of the rally. He spoke for roughly an hour and 15 minutes. There were several speakers who came on before the president. It’s unknown if those speakers will be held culpable for rioting by others.

Ironically, in his on-prompter/off-prompter remarks, the president mentioned how the crowd extended all the way to the Washington Monument. He promised he wouldn’t allow the names of the Washington Monument, Jefferson, and Lincoln Memorials to be changed. He added that he’d imposed tougher penalties for those who denigrate, vandalize, or hurt American monuments and how after it went into effect, antifa and BLM stopped attacking federal monuments. The remark was cheered.

[T]hen we signed a little law – you hurt our monuments , you hurt our heroes, you go to jail for ten years and everything stopped. You noticed? It stopped. It all stopped.

Trump announced why they were gathered. He said it was to fix the elections system.

We are gathered together in the heart of our nation’s capital for one very very basic reason. A simple reason to save our democracy. … They’ve used the pandemic as an excuse to defraud the election and our people. They say sir, we’ll never let it happen again. That’s good, but what about eight weeks ago? You know they try and get you. Sir, four years from now and I go that’s good but I want to go back eight weeks, let’s go back eight weeks. We want to go back because we want to get this right. We’re going to have somebody in there that shouldn’t be in there and our country will be destroyed and we’re not going to stand for that.

Trump alluded to the Leftist riots which have occurred for months, years. He said if this [election fraud] happened to Democrats they’d be in the streets rioting, but that Trump supporters are stronger and better than that. Here’s what he said.

[I]f this had happened to the Democrats there would be hell all over the country, there’d be hell. But just remember this: You’re stronger, you’re smarter, you’ve got more going than anybody, and they try and demean everybody having to do with us, and you’re the real people that built this nation. You’re not the people who tore down our nation. (cheers)

Trump gave examples of how he believes the election was rigged, such as sending out universal ballots, having more votes than voters in several places, old voter rolls, and using the pandemic to change voting rules on the fly. He urged people to call on their representatives to change this and if they don’t … riot? No. Break-in? No.

No, the president called on those gathered to primary “weak Republicans.”

You’ve have to get your people to fight and if they don’t fight we’ve got to primary the hell out of them. You primary them. We’re going to let you know who they are But this year using the pretext of the China virus and the scam of mail in ballots, Democrats attempted the most brazen and outrageous election theft in American history. That election, our election was over at 10:00 in the evening and then we’re leading Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia by hundreds of thousands of votes and then late in the evening or early in the morning, BOOM these explosions of bullshit … and all of a sudden (crowd breaks out in screams and laughter because he swore and then start chanting “Bullshit! Bullshit!)

The president told the crowd, in his usual on/off prompter way, that fixing the elections system is not just a matter of “domestic politics, this is a matter of national security.”

So today in addition to challenging the certification of the election I’m calling on Congress and state legislatures to quickly pass sweeping election reforms and you better do it before we have no country left. Today is not the end, it’s just the beginning. With your help over the last four years we built the greatest political movement in the history of our country and nobody even challenges that… but our fight against the big donors, big media, big tech and others is just getting started. This is the greatest in history. There’s never been a movement like that … you’re all the way to the Washington Monument, it’s hard to believe… We’ll stop the steal and then we must ensure that such outrageous election fraud never happens again – can never be allowed to happen again – but we’re going to take care of going forward, we’ve got to take care of going back… We will pass voter ID. You need ID to cash a check you need id to buy alcohol, to drive a car, everyone should have to have an id to cast your most important thing – vote. We will also require proof of American citizenship in order to vote in American elections. We just had a good victory in court on that one, actually. We will ban ballot harvesting. And prohibit the use of unsecured drop boxes to commit rampant fraud, these drop boxes are fraudulent – they disappear and then all of sudden they show up. We will stop the practice of universal unsolicited mail in balloting. We will clean up the voter rolls that ensures that every person who casts a vote is a citizen of our country and resident of the state in which they vote and their vote is cast in a lawful and honest manner. We will restore the vital civic tradition of in person voting on election day, so that voters can be fully informed when they make their choice.

That doesn’t sound like someone calling for a mass riot and civil unrest.

In fact, the president ended with a message of hope and a call for the march to the Capitol.

Our exciting adventures and boldest endeavors have not yet begun. My fellow Americans for our movement, for our children, and for our beloved country. And I say this despite all that’s happened. The best is yet to come (cheers). So we’re going to – we ‘re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue – I love Pennsylvania Avenue and we’re going to the Capitol and we’re gong to try and give – the Democrats are hopeless they’re never voting for anything, not even one vote, they’re never going to give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help – we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I want to thank you all, God Bless You and Got Bless the United States of America.

I’m not sure what he expected them to do at the Capitol building except to chant and cheer outside, as they had been doing on the Ellipse, but he never suggested storming the building.

Even CNBC says the president told the crowd “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them.”

Is that incitement to riot?

Democrats allege the president knew there was a contingent inside this rally that planned to storm the Capitol.

There had never been such a riot before by Trump supporters. Why would he assume there would be one now?

No, what appears to have happened is that the overwhelming number of the 250,000 or so people in the Capitol wanted to make a statement, to be heard outside, and then leave.

A smaller contingent planned for the attack on the Capitol building.

Was there intelligence about that used by Capitol Police? Why did Capitol Police refuse help from the feds and let in the protesters? That appears to be on them, not President Trump.

The Democrats are starting their impeachment proceedings again against the president, alleging that he called on these people to breach the Capitol building. You’ll notice they didn’t allege that he gave false information about voter fraud. That would require them to provide proof in their latest impeachment move, an area they don’t want to get into.

A well-known former federal prosecutor used to ask me on my radio show, “What would it take for you to commit (acts of terror, murder, etc.), Victoria?” And I’d say I wouldn’t do it, naturally. He said, “Precisely.” They were responsible for their own actions.

What would it take those rally-goers, some of whom turned into rioters, to break in and break things at the Capitol building? For the vast majority of them, they wouldn’t.

Watch the rally and the president’s speech for yourself and ask, “What would it take to get me to lay siege to the Capitol building?”

Before the Democrats and Never Trumpers flood the zone with cries of incitement, it’s best to take a listen to the president’s words yourself. See them below.