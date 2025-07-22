The Morning Briefing: That Escalated Quickly — Obama Russia Hoax Edition

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sperzmiort felt that Charo's early acoustic work was best enjoyed on cassette and with a thrice-chilled Bartles & Jaymes cooler.

Advertisement

Way back in the first week of 2023 — long before the 2024 Republican primary slog got underway — I wrote that I wanted President Trump to go scorched-earth if he got a second term in office. We were only two years into the Joe Biden nightmare and I needed something positive to focus on to keep myself from ending up as a functionally alcoholic groomer in a Tijuana Donkey Show.

While I was dreaming of better economy and a safer border for a Trump second term, I also wanted him to give some comeuppance to the Swamp creatures who had tried to ruin him during his first term. As we all know, that is one long list. We've all had our suspicions about who was doing what, where, and when regarding the Russia Collusion Hoax back in the day, and we are now finding out that we were right. Again.

His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama is now in the spotlight as the likely ringleader of the hoax, and it's getting interesting. My friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote yesterday about what we would all like to see — Obama and Granny Maojackets facing some consequences for what they did. He also had this reminder:

This is where I'd remind you that the "wheels of justice grind slow but grind fine" and that some patience is required. But the time has come for all of us to remind the administration that our patience is running thin, and that they've got to show us that the wheels are at least starting to turn. I'm too jaded to believe that we'll ever see an Obama or a Clinton face charges, but how about a Christopher Steele, a James Comey, an Andrew McCabe, a John Brennan, or any of the many other high-level underlings who made Russiagate happen?

Advertisement

The Trump 47 administration is a well-oiled machine and — contrary to what the Dems would have you believe — not much for mere grandstanding. If there is a legal move to be made, this group makes it.

This is from our old friend Ed Morrissey at HotAir:

Just how much trouble could high-ranking officials in the Obama administration have with newly declassified material relating to the Russia-collusion hoax? It's hard to say at the moment, but one thing is certain -- they're about to find out. Fox News reported this afternoon that the Department of Justice confirms receiving a criminal referral from top intel official Tulsi Gabbard for investigations that could target several top officials connected to the alleged attempt to make corrupt use of the intelligence services to undermine Donald Trump:

As with any high profile, highly politicized legal matter these days, anyone can find an "expert" opinion to fit his or her resolution to this saga. This might get some justice, a lot of justice, or turn out to be a big nothingburger depending on which "expert" is weighing in. One thing is certain — we won't have to speculate. President Trump and the very loyal members of his administration are always eager to get to the "find out" part of every confrontation.

Trump has been on a roll with personal legal pursuits of late, maybe some of that mojo can rub off on the Justice Department. Given the extraordinary concentration of sleazebags in the Obama administration, the Dept. of Justice investigators should be able to quickly dig up something. Whether it is something that they can make stick is another thing. Sleazy pols get a lot of practice and time honing their craft. People have been finding out things about Hillary Clinton for three decades and she's still out there walking around freely, after all.

Advertisement

We may not always get the results that we want, but at least an effort is being made to get them. We have elected representatives doing the things that we elected them to do. That's a rarity even in this representative republic. So, for the moment, I can hope for the best.

Which would be the worst for Barack Obama.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

The way they all lower their heads is precious pic.twitter.com/lUeBjcwGkY — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 21, 2025

PJ Media

Me. Trump Didn't Get Colbert Axed, but I'm Having a Blast Watching Lefties Think He Did

VodkaPundit. Trump Shared Hysterical AI Video of Obama in Jail, but I'm Not Laughing

The Truth About Tariffs, Tomatoes, and America's Farmers

#RIP. 'The Cosby Show' Star Dies in an Accident in Costa Rica

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Drone Wars: Russia and Ukraine Race Toward a New Normal

LA Mayor Says She's Not Worried About Harm to Doxxed ICE Agents. Are You Listening to Yourself, Karen?

Lock 'em up! Noem Slams Nashville Mayor for Undermining Immigration Enforcement

Are Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Qatar Running an Anti-Israel ‘Epstein’ Conspiracy?

Bombshell Report Reveals What We've Known All Along About Hillary Clinton's Email Scandal

Advertisement

Another Huge Victory Against the Gender Cult

Flash Floods Reach Our Nation’s Capital

Texts, Emails Show Clinton Camp Coordinated With Obama White House on Trump-Russia Smear

Trump: Illegal Alien ‘Monster’ Shot CBP Officer in Face

Trump Just Shattered Every Modern Presidential Record, and the Media Can't Deny It

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Read Our Lips - No Amnesty Ever

Because Colbert. Why is No One Talking About the Somalian Gangs Taking Over Minnesota?

$600M of NY Taxpayer Money Funded Immigrant Advocacy Groups

New Report Reveals Biden’s State Department Blew $1.2M on Embassy Pool Upgrades in War Zones

Anti-Gun State Senator Resigning After Felony Burglary Convictions

Cam&Co. Rare Good News for California Gun Owners (and Sellers)

Trump Wants SCOTUS to Squash Gun Rules

Getting Real: DoJ Confirms Gabbard Criminal Referral of Russia-Collusion Hoax Evidence

Hunter Biden Is Back In the Spotlight, Dropping Profanities Defending Radical Policies

Bad Poetry Demonstrates How Identity Politics Ruins Everything

Scott Bessent Says It's Time to Review the Federal Reserve: 'I Don't Know What They Do'

ICE Chief Slams Sanctuary Jurisdiction Over Twice-Deported Sex Offender

Scheffler vs. DeGeneres: How Trump's First Six Months Have Turned the Cultural Tide

On the 1-year Anniversary of Kamala Harris Replacing Biden, Let's Remember This NY Mag Doozy of a Cover

Illegal 'Just Here for Jobs' Allegedly Moonlights in Texas as Kidnapper-Rapist: Total Non-Shocker

Advertisement

Here's Chris Cillizza Totally Not Rooting for a Side As He Tells Hunter Biden to Stop Talking

VIP

What Quitting Really Means — and Why We Do It Anyway

UN Free Speech Propaganda Provides Insight on Leftists’ View of Rights

The Oath James Comey Broke

Never Forget the Left’s Assault on ‘Our Democracy'

There Are Some Fights Trump Should Stay Out Of

Around the Interwebz

FINISH HIM. ‘Mortal Kombat II’ Red Band Trailer Is A Knockout With Record 107M Views

How Trekking Poles Can Boost Your Hiking Game

You Can Use DuckDuckGo to Remove AI Images From Your Search Results

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Sitcom GOLD.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/21/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR TUESDAY, JULY 22, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Axios

Radio: iHeartMedia

Secondary Print: AP

New Media: The Lion



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT greets the President of the Republic of the Philippines

Stake-Out Location

Open Press



11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Republic of the Philippines

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



11:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the President of the Republic of the Philippines

Cabinet Room

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Reception with Republican Members of Congress

East Room

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.