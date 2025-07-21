Another Huge Victory Against the Gender Cult

Another major children's hospital has thrown in the towel on the transgender madness that's been poisoning our healthcare system for years. Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., just announced that it's pulling the plug on "gender transition" medical interventions for kids, effective August 30. And the reason? Reality finally came knocking.

"In light of escalating legal and regulatory risks to Children’s National, our providers, and the families we serve, we will be discontinuing the prescription of gender-affirming [sic] medications," the web page for the hospital's "Gender Development Program" reads. "Mental health and other support services for LGBT patients remain available. You are always welcome at Children’s National for your other medical needs."

The hospital's decision comes after the Justice Department launched investigations into over 20 doctors and clinics performing these barbaric procedures on children.

"Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi warned.

It's about time. For too long, these medical institutions have been allowed to experiment on vulnerable children while hiding behind the shield of leftist virtue signaling. They've been peddling irreversible treatments to minors who can't even vote or get a tattoo, all in the name of an ideology that treats biology as optional.

President Donald Trump's executive order "Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation" sent shockwaves through the medical establishment when it directed federal agencies to cut Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal funding from providers offering so-called "gender-affirming care" to minor patients.

The language in Trump's executive order pulled no punches about what's happening here. It describes how "medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child's sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions." This isn't healthcare; it's ideological warfare waged against children's bodies.

Children's National initially tried to resist, pausing services when Trump's order first came down, then resuming when a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order. But now they're facing the music.

The medical evidence backing this retreat is overwhelming. Despite years of leftist insistence that transitioning children is “medically necessary,” the evidence increasingly says otherwise. Studies show no lasting medical benefit from these procedures in children, and up to 90% of gender-confused kids grow out of it if left alone.

In 2022, the UK shut down its only youth gender clinic over concerns about reckless treatment, and several European countries — including Sweden, Finland, France, and Norway — have since abandoned “gender-affirming care” for minors in favor of psychological support. A major NHS report released last year confirmed what many had feared: these interventions are driven more by ideology than science. Despite this evidence, the Biden administration remained fully on board with this dangerous agenda. It took Trump returning to office to put an end to it.

When even progressive Europe is backing away from this insanity, you know the tide is turning against it.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles, once considered the largest public provider of "gender-affirming care" for children in the U.S., announced earlier this month it's shutting down its Center for Transyouth Health and Development by July 22.

The dominoes are falling, and fast.

