Trump Puts an End to Taxpayer-Funded Child Mutilation

On Tuesday, President Trump issued a new executive order aimed at safeguarding children from the transgender cult. This order addresses one of the biggest evils threatening our society today: the chemical and surgical mutilation of children in the name of transgenderism.

In the order, Trump states, "Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child's sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions."

“This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end,” he said.

Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding. Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization.

The order articulates that “it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.” This is a pivotal statement that underscores the administration's commitment to ensuring that taxpayer dollars do not support these evil practices.

The executive order also includes a directive to "end reliance on junk science," which is a breath of fresh air, because leftists have often claimed that transitioning children is “medically necessary” despite the evidence.

For example, a 2022 study revealed that transitioning children offers no medical benefit for young people. Research shows that up to 90% of children who experience gender confusion will no longer identify as transgender in adulthood if they are not pushed toward transitioning, whether socially or medically.

In July 2022, London’s Tavistock Clinic, the only transgender clinic in England for children, shut down due to concerns that surgeries were being performed without adequate attention to children’s mental health. The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK later banned the use of puberty blockers in most cases and ceased recommending social transitioning for children. This marks a broader shift as Finland, France, and even Sweden have also stopped recommending gender transitioning for children.

These countries have chosen to prioritize psychosocial support over administering potentially harmful drugs or performing body-altering procedures. Norway followed suit last year with similar recommendations. The World Health Organization has also supported this approach, acknowledging the lack of scientific evidence for “gender-affirming care” for minors.

In 2023 a study from Finland found that gender dysphoria is a symptom of mental illness and that gender transitioning procedures do not reduce suicide risk. Additionally, research from the Netherlands indicated that most children experiencing gender dysphoria naturally resolve their confusion after puberty.

Last year, the UK’s National Health Service published a comprehensive 388-page report from Hilary Cass, president of the Royal College of Pediatrics. This report represents a thorough and systematic review of medical evidence on gender transitions and reveals significant doubts about the scientific basis of such procedures for gender-confused children. The report concluded that ideology rather than empirical evidence drives these interventions.

While other countries have been waking up to the dangers of transitioning children, the Biden administration wholly endorsed it. Trump’s executive order signals that indeed the United States recognizes the dangers of this evil ideology and the way it is targeting impressionable young children. Bravo to Trump for acting on behalf of America's kids!