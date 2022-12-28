Study: 'Gender-affirming Care' for Children Has No Medical Benefits

Earlier this year, Robert “Rachel” Levine, Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary of Health, claimed without evidence that there is consensus in the medical community that so-called “gender-affirming care” is good for kids.

“There is no argument among medical professionals — pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. — about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care,” he claimed.

But a new study has found that Levine’s claim is not supported by data. In fact, there is no medical science to support his claim whatsoever.

The study, which was conducted by the nonprofit organization Sex Matters in the United Kingdom, found that the alleged benefits of “gender-affirming care” are “no greater than a placebo effect.”

“The ‘gender-affirming’ model of care for teenagers is based on evidence that falls apart under examination,” Sex Matters says. “There is strong evidence that this medical pathway causes physical harm. It can lead to infertility and loss of future sexual function; among multiple side effects, bone health suffers.”

According to Sex Matters, these side effects might be tolerable if there were substantial mental health advantages associated with them. However, the study discovered that there are no mental health advantages.

“Perhaps there are some teenagers for whom the cost-benefit analysis works out — but we have no evidence to tell us which ones, or under what circumstances,” the group explains. “We do know that the physical impacts are significant, and the mental-health improvements minimal.”

The transgender cult, which has received the enthusiastic support of the radical left, claims these treatments are medically necessary and resolve mental health issues of gender dysphoric children. In fact, the cult claims that unless children are pumped full of dangerous drugs and have their bodies mutilation to appear more like the opposite sex, they’ll inevitably commit suicide. But these claims are based on bogus data. “Findings are inflated and limitations overlooked,” the group says. “A fresh analysis of the evidence base is urgently needed, in which the studies are reviewed and re-interpreted to remove unjustified claims of benefit.”

The scary part of this is the way that medical organizations have endorsed this sick and dangerous practice. “One might expect a bit more intellectual humility from U.S. medical organizations when they address the life-altering, irreversible procedures they are championing as the cure du jour for pediatric gender dysphoria,” Sex Matters writes.

Sadly, we know why this is happening: it’s all about money. Transgender surgeries have huge profit margins, and apparently, the margins are high enough that doctors are willing to destroy the lives of children for it.