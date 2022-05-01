The Brewing Myth of Medical 'Consensus' on Transitioning Children

We’ve all heard the oft-repeated myth that 97% of climate scientists agree that manmade climate change is real. This claim has been the go-to response by climate alarmists and activists for years.

If you’re a regular reader of this site, you know that this claim is pure garbage and has been debunked for a long time. Yet the myth prevails. Barack Obama once tried to up the number to 99.5%, but that didn’t catch on. I guess 97% just sounds cooler?

Truthfully, the number itself isn’t important—and not just because it’s phony—because the critical takeaway is that the fake statistic has been used by climate alarmists as proof that, save for a few on the fringe, there is “consensus” that climate change is real, that it is caused by humanity, and that we need to spend billions and billions of dollars on so-called green energy alternatives; otherwise, we’re all going to die yesterday.

Never mind that literally no apocalyptic climate prediction of the past century has ever panned out. New York City isn’t underwater (though sometimes the idea doesn’t bother me), and the only reason food is less available is because of supply chain problems—not massive droughts.

But the myth of consensus is a vital tool of the left to bring more people into their cause and justify all these billions of dollars being spent on green energy technology companies run by their donors. We know how compelling this argument has been; we’ve seen world leaders cite it repeatedly as fact.

So I am more than just a bit concerned that the radical left is now pushing the myth of “consensus” to justify transgender treatments for children.

During a recent interview with NPR, Rachel Levine, the Assistant Secretary of Health, claimed that “there is no argument” about “gender-affirming care” among pediatricians and doctors who specialize in adolescents.

Really? There’s “no argument” at all? None? Zero? Zilch? Nada? There’s 100% agreement? Not a mere 97%?

That’s what he said.

“There is no argument among medical professionals – pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. – about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care,” he claimed.

I don’t doubt that transgender ideology has infiltrated the medical field and pediatrics in particular and that proponents are aggressively silencing opposition to gender-transitioning children.

But we also know that kids are being targeted by LGBT activists and brainwashed into thinking that they were born in the wrong body. For example, I reported on a scandal at Buena Vista Middle School in Spreckels Union School District in California earlier this year. Teachers were accused of pressuring a female student to change her gender identity and keep it secret from her parents. PJM’s Megan Fox has reported on how this is happening nationwide in our public schools.

Rachel Levine is a sick, twisted man who wants people to believe that there is a medical consensus for transitioning kids so that more people will do it. This is what a predator looks like.

I assure you, there is no medical consensus. LGBTQ cultists are brainwashing kids and infiltrating the medical profession to legitimize genital mutilation and irreversible hormone treatments on kids who aren’t mature enough to understand the consequences of their actions and who, studies show, are likely to grow out of their gender dysphoria upon hitting puberty anyway.

Make no mistake about it. This won’t be the last you hear about an alleged medical consensus that it’s okay to transition kids.

It’s only just begun.