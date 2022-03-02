Parents of Mutilated Teenagers Speak Out About the Dangers of Transing Kids

A Substack called “Parents of Inconvenient Truths About Trans” is collecting terrifying essays from parents around the globe whose children are victims of the transgender theology sweeping the world’s medical communities. The “social contagion” has destroyed the lives of many families. The stories, which are authored anonymously for fear of retaliation for speaking out, are heartbreaking.

After one family struggled for years to help their daughter, who had several mental health issues including depression, anxiety, and borderline personality disorder, her psychological distress was tossed aside by medical professionals in favor of gender intervention.

At a family meeting at the hospital we were ridiculed for “dressing her like a girl” when she was little. They were not one bit interested in her complex, 3 year, mental health history. We were told that she needed an immediate referral to an endocrinologist for hormones…No psychiatry, no psychology, no examination of her three year mental health history. A seriously mentally unwell teenager given hormones that would make irreversible changes to her body… When I asked them were they aware of her extensive mental health history they said no they were not. This was despite her being referred to them by the adolescent mental health ward of the very same hospital in which the endocrinologist had her clinic. The endocrinologist said “Don’t you just want your daughter to be happy”. I honestly could not believe what I was hearing. Then they said they were referring her to an adult endocrinologist as she was now 18.

Next, their daughter sought a plastic surgeon to remove her healthy breasts.

We wrote to the plastic surgeon, a long letter detailing our daughter’s mental health history and our grave concerns not only for her and her welfare, but for the growing number of young people caught up in what we saw as a social contagion. Our daughter actually gave us permission to speak to the surgeon about her. I asked him was he cutting the breasts off young women ten years ago. He sheepishly replied “No”. We made it very clear that we did not support our daughter doing this. He made the comment that we were the first parents to object. I know that the 2 young women our daughter went to drama group with both had their breasts cut off, cheered on by their parents.

How many plastic surgeons are profiting from the removal of healthy breasts from the mentally unwell without asking any questions about their ability to consent to the procedure? How much of this transgender revolution is about the health of the gender-confused versus the pocketbooks of the doctors involved?

The entire story is an incredible look into the medical malpractice done to one family in Australia. I read the full article out loud on my YouTube channel for anyone who would like to hear it.

Other parents also report that their mentally unwell children were targeted by transition-obsessed transgender advocates.

I asked what it was specifically about my daughter that convinced you that medical transition would be the right course of action to relieve her distress. You said, “He has Gender Dysphoria.” I said, “She has an eating disorder, body dysmorphia, and ADHD, all of which seem to have some overlapping features with Gender Dysphoria. Why wouldn’t you assess for and treat those before triggering any kind of medical intervention?”

Despite these obvious and verified mental disorders, medical doctors ignored the patient’s pre-existing conditions in favor of hormone therapy and irreversible surgeries.

One father, who is also a scientist, dug into the data after his son told him he believed he was a woman. The distressed dad found out that giving hormones to the opposite sex is dangerous and leads to more mental health problems. In his article, “Rise of the Trans Medical Taliban,” the dad discusses multiple studies that show too much estrogen harms the brain, but he says the scientific community will not acknowledge these known facts.

I’m now convinced that trans is not based on science. It’s fundamentalist religious ideology disguised as science. And not only that, because the entire field is being represented as science when it is, in fact, a belief system, information about extremely harmful side effects is being suppressed, and research efforts are completely subverted, because the ultimate goal is to support the ideology at all costs.

The article details the harmful effects of estrogen as shown in scientific studies.

Gender ideologues say that taking estrogen “feminizes” the brain. It does no such thing. What it appears to do is change blood flow, reduce the size of the brain, interfere with executive function, cause dangerously high build-ups of glutamate, and lead to early-onset dementia and high risk of stroke.

Many parents report that their kids were sucked into transgender theology from dark sites on the web and social media.

We also discovered that he had secretly been communicating online with a self identified trans woman that was “coaching him” and had offered to pick him up if we did not support his plans to transition. We spent a very heart wrenching and sleepless time searching for help. I considered a career change, homeschooling and alternative schools. We were hoping and praying our child could make it without failing classes, hurting himself or running away.

Another article is called, “Transgender’s Connection with Pornography: It’s Undeniable.”

​Then, in 8th grade, my daughter stopped being a good student. She became obsessed with an older girl she met, who identified as a boy. My concern grew. I started to go through all of my daughter’s devices, old, obsolete i-phones and kindles. During my initial investigation, I saw some odd texts and TikToks but nothing too worrying. After a night in which my daughter had a panic attack, she started to open up to me about the cause of her pain and anger, and why her behavior had changed so dramatically. She gave me all of her passwords for all of her accounts, even her secret ones. She admitted to having accounts in every possible platform – Discord, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok – some that I had no idea existed. I spent the next couple of weeks going through each device and every platform. What I saw made me physically ill. My daughter’s crush, the girl who identified as a boy and was 3 years older than my daughter, had sent her a 10-minute video of herself masturbating with an enormous dildo. Yes, I had child pornography on my device. That older girl discussed fisting and described in intimate detail female anatomy and orgasms to a group of some 6 or so 13-year-old girls online. This girl admitted to having been sexually abused as a child. She admitted to being obsessed with pedophile cases and serial killers. Now, she was passing that abuse onto my child and other kids. She admitted to meeting random people in the city’s park to smoke pot and engage in sexual acts.

There are so many stories of personal experience on this Substack (that are never talked about in the corporate press), it should be required reading for anyone struggling with issues of gender dysphoria. And parents, keep your kids off social media and monitor everything they do online. All of this starts online. If you want to stop it, then control the information your kids are receiving … and DELETE TIKTOK.