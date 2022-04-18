Let the Lawsuits Begin: Groomer School in Massachusetts Sued for Hiding 'Gender Identity' From Parents

The fight against gender cult grooming is raging across the country and in Massachusetts, two sets of parents have filed a lawsuit alleging violations of religious freedom, privacy, and parental rights against public school officials who attempted to drive a wedge between them and their children using extreme gender ideology. The Massachusetts Family Institute put out a press release about the lawsuit.

Massachusetts Family Institute (MFI), in conjunction with the Child & Parental Rights Campaign, Inc. (CPRC), filed a lawsuit on behalf of two Ludlow, MA families against Ludlow public school officials. The families are suing for violations of their parental rights stemming from a district policy prohibiting school staff from sharing information with parents about a student’s discordant gender identity and efforts to promote that identity in school. In the case of one of the families named in the suit, school officials were actively transitioning their 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son without their parents’ knowledge and against their wishes.

The first parents say they asked school officials not to speak to their children about gender identity issues or mental health concerns and the school ignored them.

School officials, however, dismissed the parents’ instructions and not only continued having such conversations with their daughter, but began addressing her in school by an alternative name and pronouns. School staff also made a point of only using the girl’s given name in communication with her parents, intentionally concealing their affirmation of her gender transition at school. School officials justified their deception by citing guidance handed down by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

https://www.doe.mass.edu/sfs/lgbtq/genderidentity.html

The same family discovered that the school officials were not only counseling their daughter in gender theology against their wishes but their son as well, giving him female pronouns and a female name without consulting the parents.

Vernadette Broyles, CEO and General Counsel of CPRC stated that “we are seeing this type of concerted effort by school officials across the country. School officials are making decisions about the lives of children that they are not qualified or authorized to make and doing it without telling, and often deceiving, parents. This is a clear violation of the parents’ rights to control the education, health, and upbringing of their children.”

The other family named in the lawsuit is suing the school district for violating their free exercise of religion by infringing on their sincerely held religious beliefs, which include respect for parental authority, honesty, and adherence to church teaching that human beings are created male or female.

“This lawsuit is about protecting the right of parents to raise their children without the interference of government officials,” explained Andrew Beckwith, President of MFI and local counsel for the parents. “By deliberately circumventing the authority of parents over the mental health and religious beliefs of their children, activists at the Ludlow schools are violating time-honored rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution and the Massachusetts Constitution. The school officials’ behavior sends the message that parents do not have the best interest of their children in mind. It assumes that children need to be protected FROM their parents, instead of BY their parents.”

The two families are asking the school to publicly rescind the district policy at the center of the controversy so that parents will be notified when their child raises concerns to school staff about their mental health, including concerns about their gender identity. They are asking that school officials stop counseling students on matters of gender discordance without parental knowledge and consent and to stop deceiving parents by using alternate names and pronouns for students in school but not in communication with parents. They’re also seeking an injunction, damages and attorneys’ fees.

I have long argued that the instruction of gender theology in schools is a direct violation of students of faith and their First Amendment rights to freely exercise their religion. The lawsuit lays out causes of action involving the fundamental right to parent children, familial privacy under the 14th Amendment, and the First Amendment right to practice religion. I don’t know what the defense is for any of these things that are enshrined in the Constitution as civil rights, but this court case should be epic.