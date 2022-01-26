Do You Still Don't Think LGBTQ Is a Cult?

I’ve been pointing out a lot recently how the LGBTQ cult is “coming for your kids.” As much as I wish that this was an exaggeration, it seems like the evidence just keeps coming. And parents need to get on top of this problem, as it is likely targeting their kids too.

The latest story comes out of California (no shock there), where teachers in the Buena Vista Middle School in Spreckels Union School District in California are accused of pressuring a female student to change her gender identity.

“It made me extremely angry, and now I’m taking action for that,” mother Jessica Konen told Fox & Friends on Tuesday. “I’m going to make sure that this doesn’t happen anymore.”

According to her complaint, two teachers and the school principal conspired to have the girl use her new gender identity and pronouns in school while using her true identity and pronouns in the mother’s presence. The child was also instructed to “not tell her mother about her new gender identity and expression.”

The lawsuit alleges that the school district has adopted and implemented a “Parental Secrecy Policy” under which “teachers and staff would keep certain information about students’ gender expression and identity secret from parents.”

Under the Parental Secrecy Policy, Buena Vista teachers and staff would keep secret from parents that their children had articulated confusion about their gender identity, evinced a desire to change their gender identity, or assumed or expressed a new gender identity, unless the student expressly authorized the parents to be informed. Despite keeping this information secret from parents, teachers and staff would enable students to change their gender identity and expression at school by, among other things: (a) counseling students regarding their confusion about their gender identity, desire to change their gender identity, and assertion of a new gender identity and expression; (b) addressing students by any new name matching their new gender identity that they wanted to be called; (c) addressing students by pronouns the students indicated they wished to be called by; (d) changing certain educational records to reflect the students’ new name and pronouns; and (e) allowing students to use unisex restrooms otherwise reserved for teachers

The teachers named in the lawsuit operate the school’s “Equality Club,” which is a club for students “comprised primarily of students that they had identified as potential LGBT+ students,” and that these teachers “would introduce and push LGBT+ identities on students” even when the students resisted.

RELATED: The LGBTQ Cult Is Coming for Your Kids

Jessica Konen’s daughter was invited to the club by a friend and was reportedly uninterested in the discussions and chose not to come back. However, one of the teachers persuaded her to come back, saying she “fit in perfectly,” and the girl agreed and started coming back regularly. At this point, the teachers began planting seeds in the girl’s head, first that she was bisexual, then that she was transgender.

Fox News Digital reports that the teachers have been placed on administrative leave pending an independent investigation. One of the teachers previously admitted to “stalking” students’ online activity to find new recruits for their club.

“When we were doing our virtual learning — we totally stalked what they were doing on Google, when they weren’t doing schoolwork,” the teacher reportedly said. “One of them was Googling ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’ And we’re like, ‘Check.’ We’re going to invite that kid when we get back on campus.”

Because that’s normal? As I’ve pointed out before, it’s not enough for the LGBTQ community to promote tolerance. They are actively trying to brainwash kids to recruit new members.

And you thought they really believe people are “born this way”?