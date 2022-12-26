Another Disturbing Video of 'Rachel' Levine Is Going Viral

Earlier this month, an old video surfaced of Dr. Richard “Rachel” Levine, Joe Biden’s assistant secretary of health. The video, from the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine in Washington, D.C., went viral because Levine inadvertently admitted everything wrong and predatorial about the transgender movement. Levine was secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health at the time the video was made, but it was nevertheless a revealing video, exposing just how evil the movement is.

On Monday, another video featuring Levine went viral, and it’s just as disturbing. It is not clear when the video was created, but it is a truly disturbing one that needs to be exposed.

In the video, Levine discusses the need to censor what he believes to be “health misinformation,” and says that health professionals have “a critical role to play” in that effort.

“We must continue and to expand their work to address health misinformation directly with their patients. Now, this includes but it goes beyond COVID-19. So I’d like to just talk briefly about another area of substantial misinformation that is directly impacting health equity in our nation. And that is the health equity of sexual and gender minorities,” Levine, who pretends to be a woman, says with his manly voice and masculine features. “There is substantial misinformation about gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-diverse individuals. We are in this nation facing an onslaught of anti-LGBTQAI+ actions at the state levels across the United States, and they are dangerous to the public health.”

The video, which appears to be a clip from an interview, features Levine wearing his uniform in front of a very poor green screen with “U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps” and the U.S. Public Health Service seal behind him.

“The positive value of gender-affirming care for youth and adults is not in scientific or medical dispute,” he falsely claimed. Not only is there no consensus on this issue in the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, and France have all dialed back on pushing transgender “treatments” for children. Why? Because they recognize the harm it does to kids. But the Biden administration has gone all in on pushing the transing of kids—including pushing for taxpayer dollars to fund these so-called “treatments.”

“So we all need to work together to get our voices, um, out in the front line. We need to get our voices in the public eye. And we can we know how effective our medical community can be talking to communities, whether it’s a townhalls, schools, conversations with others…. And we need to use our clinicians’ voice to collectively advocate for tech companies to create a healthier, cleaner information environment during a moment when public trust in our leaders in our information is very challenged. The healthcare worker community, the medical community does, I believe, maintain a high degree of trust and we had to utilize that we have to utilize it effectively.”

Rachel Levine calls for big tech to censor “health misinformation” impacting “gender affirming care.” Says “gender affirming care” has a positive value for youth. pic.twitter.com/XdfyZknbuZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2022

In the previous video that went viral featuring Levine, he acknowledges that had he “transitioned” as a young person it may have been quicker and easier, but that he would never have had the chance to have children. “I have no regrets because if I transitioned when I was young, then I wouldn’t have my children. I can’t imagine a life without my children,” he admitted.

Levine clearly acknowledges that transitioning kids pushes them down a path to irreversible infertility. He wouldn’t trade his transitions later in life for his children, yet he’s not only advocating for young people to be mutilated and robbed of the joys of parenthood later in life, he’s also pushing for the censorship of voices who are speaking out against it—include us here a PJ Media.

If Levine gets his way, our ability to speak out against the groomers targeting our children will be crushed. You can help us expose the groomers by becoming a PJ Media member today. VIP members have access to a wealth of exclusive content. VIP Gold subscribers get even more. With VIP Gold, members can access all of the VIP content across the Townhall Media family (Townhall, RedState, PJ Media, and more) and participate in live chats — a nearly $300 value.

With your support, we can continue exposing the truth about these predators who are after our children and want to destroy our families. Use the promo code WOKE for a 25% discount today.