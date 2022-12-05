The Biden Administration Wants Taxpayers to Pay for Transgender Child Mutilation

The Biden administration is getting ready to argue that taxpayer dollars should be used to pay for children to undergo so-called “gender transitions.”

According to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the Biden administration believes that “all children and adults should be afforded life-saving, medically necessary care” and “payers, both public and private, should cover treatments which medical experts have determined to be medically necessary.”

Becerra revealed this position in written testimony to Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), which was obtained by The Daily Caller.

This position signals that the Biden administration is prepared to go after states that are protecting children from chemical castration and surgical mutilation at the same time other countries—like the United Kingdom, Sweden, and France—are no longer embracing the practice due to the permanent negative health effects these so-called treatments cause.

Recent polling suggests that a plurality of Americans oppose transgender treatments for minors.

“Biden’s HHS Secretary has now confirmed that the Biden Administration is using taxpayer dollars to push young children to have sex change operations and take dangerous chemicals that do permanent damage to their bodies. The Biden Administration even supports allowing these procedures to occur without parental consent. American taxpayer dollars should never fund puberty blockers and sex change surgeries on minor children,” Rep. Miller said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

