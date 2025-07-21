Trump: Illegal Alien ‘Monster’ Shot CBP Officer in Face

President Donald Trump furiously condemned the Biden administration for releasing an illegal alien criminal, who was then free to shoot a Customs and Border Protection officer in the face.

An off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was robbed by the illegal alien Saturday. Despite being shot during the robbery, the officer managed to return fire and wound the illegal alien robber too. In a Sunday Truth Social post, Trump reacted to the assault and highlighted the fact that the criminal ought to have been kicked out of our country long ago.

Trump blamed the Biden-Harris administration for releasing the illegal who ought to have been deported. “Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden,” Trump accused.

The criminal, Trump clarified, “was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED.” He returned to talking about the new violent crime of the released illegal: “The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage.”

“The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back. That’s how evil and dangerous they are!” Trump wrote.

The New York Post covered the original story:

The suspect has been identified as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a 21-year-old Dominican national with a lengthy rap sheet in New York according to sources — but he was let go each time he was busted, despite having a deportation order. .. The 42-year-old federal agent and a female companion were sitting on a rock along the Hudson River in Fort Washington Park in Manhattan when they were ambushed by the two men on a moped around 11:50 p.m., according to police sources.

In the ensuing struggle, one of the robbers (Mora) fired a bullet that hit the officer in the face. The wounded officer fired his own gun multiple times, hitting Mora three different times.

Mora entered the USA in 2023 and was released with a meaningless order to appear for a court date later because of a detention facility being overcrowded. Mora was ordered removed by a judge that same year, but apparently no action was taken.

Interestingly, Mora was caught this time after entering a Bronx hospital to have his injuries treated. Video of the attack exists. The New York Post again:

Cops were able to save the CBP officer’s life because they were nearby — responding to a mugging in the area, where the same suspects are believed to have stolen a woman’s cellphone just five minutes before the shootout, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Sunday… The second robber is still at large. At the time of his arrest for the shooting, Mora was wanted on kidnapping and weapons charges out of Massachusetts related to a robbery at a pawn shop, sources said.

Thank God the officer survived. Unfortunately, so did Mora.

