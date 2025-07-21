Trump Shared Hysterical AI Video of Obama in Jail, but I'm Not Laughing

If Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's weekend data drop showing President Barack Obama's direct involvement in conjuring the Russiagate scandal out of thin air didn't already have heads exploding all across the nation, this AI video President Donald Trump just shared on Truth Social ought to do the trick.

Advertisement

It shows Obama getting arrested in the Oval Office, right under Trump's eye — and then pacing a lonely jail cell.

A pundit can dream, can't he?

If you missed the weekend news dump, PJ's own Matt Margolis has all the juicy details for you. RealClear's Paul Sperry followed up Gabbard's reveals later on Sunday, posting on X: "I'm told there are texts/emails indicating Hillary Clinton campaign aides directly coordinated with the Obama White House, NSC, State Dept and Intelligence Community officials in efforts to dig up dirt tying Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin in July 2016."

A former secretary of state working hand-in-glove with the intel community and a sitting president to poison the incoming administration of the man who'd just bested her on election day through the use of a fake intel dossier and with the direct knowledge and personal intervention of the outgoing president?

That's the kind of thing that ought to lead to more than cute AI videos and maybe a do-nothing congressional hearing. The Swamp ain't gonna drain itself, as we've seen time and time again.

Advertisement

After all, as one Democrat after another repeated in the non-AI-generated first half of the video, no one is above the law.

Which reminds me — I still need to show you that video. Here you go:

President Trump shares an AI generated video showing Obama getting arrested at the White House. pic.twitter.com/tdbhx6JXEM — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) July 21, 2025

Comedy? Red meat? This video has almost got it all. The only thing it's missing is Trump doing his Trump dance to "YMCA."

But after the initial chuckles, I kept coming back to "No one is above the law... no one is above the law."

Kyle Becker summed up my frustrations — and maybe yours, too.

It is not "OKAY" to weaponize intelligence agencies against American citizens.



It is a treasonous betrayal of one's constitutional oath and an absolute disgrace, regardless of one's politics.



This is not about party politics, it is about principle! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 21, 2025

And as Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) put it, "This corrupt weaponization of our government against President Donald Trump demands full justice and accountability once and for all."

Advertisement

This is where I'd remind you that the "wheels of justice grind slow but grind fine" and that some patience is required. But the time has come for all of us to remind the administration that our patience is running thin, and that they've got to show us that the wheels are at least starting to turn.

I'm too jaded to believe that we'll ever see an Obama or a Clinton face charges, but how about a Christopher Steele, a James Comey, an Andrew McCabe, a John Brennan, or any of the many other high-level underlings who made Russiagate happen?

Cute social media shares aren't enough, Mr. President.

We need to see the wheels grind.

Recommended: Dear Dems: PLEASE Keep Worshipping Barack Obama

Join PJ Media VIP and never miss what the media wants you to ignore. Get exclusive columns, deep-dive analysis, podcasts, and live video chats—plus 60% off with promo code FIGHT. Sign up today and stay ahead of the narrative.