Trump Didn't Get Colbert Axed, but I'm Having a Blast Watching Lefties Think He Did

You know, I would like to be more charitable and not take such great delight in the anguish of the Democrats these days but, in the immortal words of Dirty Harry Callahan: "A man's got to know his limitations."

Advertisement

If I were a better person, I would simply shrug and say, "They brought this on themselves," and move on. Watching them rend their garments on social media and in the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post has become something I look forward to, though. Occasional bouts of schadenfreude are to be expected after the last four years, but I'm almost getting drunk on the stuff.

I've written a lot in the last six months about the Bizarro World that the Democrats are living in. Every weekday morning when I read the aforementioned Opinion sections, it's like I am visiting a virtual psych ward filled with people in the midst of a psychotic break. What they're writing about bears no resemblance whatsoever to reality.

The cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" really has their lack of contact with the real world on display. In this week's version of their fever dream, Colbert was cancelled because he expressed displeasure with his employer's settling of a lawsuit with President Trump. Now they've convinced themselves that CBS's parent company Paramount Global is in an extended knee-bending phase to the president. It's all bonkers. Here's something I posted on X yesterday:

I'm used to leftists being stone-cold idiots, but the reaction to Colbert's cancellation is a new level of dumb. The notion that a major legacy media company is kowtowing to a Republican president is alt-universe stuff. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 20, 2025

Advertisement

It would require a complete reordering of the universe for a Republican president to be pulling the strings of a legacy media company. Only in the sci-fi dystopian hellscape in the Democrats' collective hive mind is that possible. Everything that gives them agita has to be blamed on ORANGE MAN BAD and turned into a horror story.

The non-fiction version of events is far more mundane. Regular broadcast fare isn't a great advertising revenue generator anymore. Matt gets into some of the financial particulars of "The Late Show" in this VIP post. One doesn't exactly have to be a Hollywood insider to know that the entire television landscape has been undergoing seismic shifts in the last 10 or 15 years. There won't be another NBC "Must See TV"-type dominance of one night again.

What I'm enjoying is that the Democrats have chosen to ignore painfully obvious reality and worsen the ulcers that President Trump gives them in his omnipresent role as the monster under their beds. They are in a constant state of anguish because the only option in their world is to believe every lie told about Trump. The Democratic elites in the party and the media are a veritable lie-generating machine when it comes to Trump, so they have plenty of fuel for their continued descent into the depths of dark unreality.

Advertisement

While it's obvious that CBS execs made a business decision about "The Late Show" that's based on the current and future realities of their industry, I have no doubt that Colbert's partisan propagandist hackery made the decision a lot easier. Here is something else I shared over the weekend:

Having said that, in an era of ever-diminishing advertising revenue for broadcast networks, maybe it's not a good strategy to repeatedly tell half your potential audience that you hate them. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 18, 2025

When it comes to the Colbert situation, the Dems are trying to connect dots that are on different pages in different rooms. That's going to drive them even more mad.

I can't wait.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

If you enjoy my commentary, humor, podcasts, and videos, there's a whole lot more waiting for you when you become a PJ Media VIP subscriber. VIPs get exclusive access to all my content—uncensored, unfiltered, and sometimes even caffeinated.

And right now, you can save 60% when you sign up using the promo code FIGHT. That’s not a typo—60% off for real.

Support independent media. Get the full experience. Laugh a little more.