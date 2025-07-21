Flash Floods Reach Our Nation’s Capital

The flash flooding in multiple states remains the worst in Texas, but floodwaters hit Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia over the weekend.

Central Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. found themselves drowning in flash floods, though there are no reports of deaths yet, which is good news. We have seen reports of injuries, though. The floods required rescues, however, and an unknown amount of property damage occurred.

Americans in a number of Southern, Midwestern, and Northeastern states have dealt with very heavy rains and swollen rivers that combined to form severe floods. Casualties have occurred in multiple states, but most especially in Texas, of course. Maryland is the latest state hit with the flooding, and Virginia also experienced flash floods.

And Iowa was reportedly awash in torrential downpours too, though it seems Iowans are now recovering from the aftermath rather than experiencing new floods.

WOL AM 1450 reported on the inundation in the D.C. area:

Severe flash floods swept through Washington, D.C., and Central Maryland on Saturday (July 19), leaving a trail of destruction and prompting emergency responses across the region. Torrential rainfall, with rates reaching up to 5.5 inches per hour, overwhelmed local infrastructure, causing rivers and streams to overflow and inundate homes and roads. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued Flash Flood Emergencies for areas including Bethesda, Silver Spring, and Takoma Park in Montgomery County, Maryland. Sligo Creek saw a dramatic 10-foot rise in water levels within minutes, exacerbating the crisis. The flooding was triggered by slow-moving thunderstorms, compounded by already saturated ground from prior rainfall.

Idiotically, WOL AM 1450 tried to claim this is all due to “climate change.” Leftists have a one-track mind. Sadly, natural disasters always have and always will occur, particularly in areas like D.C., which used to be a swamp and is on the river.

Heavy rain swept across Washington, D.C. on Saturday, flooding streets and overwhelming drainage systems. This video shows stranded vehicles and debris floating in floodwaters on Georgia Avenue NW, as one person wonders aloud, “How is this even possible?" pic.twitter.com/7U5EVMC2vl — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 21, 2025

As in other states, reports state that people in cars and lower elevations were in most danger from the floods.

Flash floods in Washington D.C., Iowa, and Maryland have caused travel disruptions. Stay updated on government response and safety tips.https://t.co/vKoyIJHROi#FlashFlood #TravelDisruption — TTW Digital (@ttw_digital) July 21, 2025

WCYB5 reported that no casualties had occurred in Virginia from the flooding, but thirteen people were injured. We currently don't know if the injuries are severe. Lebanon Police Captain William Puckett reported the injuries.

Pray for the flood victims across the United States, both for those who lost a loved one and those who lost homes and cars. Hopefully, the disasters will end soon.