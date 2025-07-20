FL Pro-Life Law Saves Over 10,000 Babies

The Florida heartbeat law that went into effect last May caused a 40% decline in abortions in the state.

Since abortion kills babies surgically by dismemberment, beheading, or crushing, or chemically by starving them to death, any decline in abortions is a win for justice and compassion. It is also beneficial to women, since abortions can cause serious harm to women, both physically and by putting them at increased risk of suicide, depression, and substance abuse, among other conditions. The pro-life Founding Fathers would applaud Florida’s law.

LifeNews analyzed data from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to determine the 40% drop in abortions this year compared to the same time last year. As of the start of May 2025, the number of abortions in Florida had gone down from 36,221 the year previous to 21,572. Florida’s heartbeat law went into effect in May 2024.

The law bans almost all abortions after six weeks. This will hopefully turn into a total ban at some future point. Science has established that human life certainly begins at conception, with each unborn child possessing unique DNA, organs, a heartbeat, and developing facial features and sense of touch before six weeks.

Furthermore, not only is abortion always killing a totally innocent human, but according to Human Life International in 2022, “nearly 80% of rape victims who had an abortion later regretted their decision. By contrast, more than 80% of women who did not abort after rape were happy that they had continued the pregnancy.”

AHCA found also that fewer women are seeking abortions in Florida. Women from other states used to travel to Florida for abortions, but not anymore. “The number of non-Florida residents seeking abortions in the state of Florida fell dramatically from 2,928 to just 744 marking a major decrease in out-of-state women seeking an abortion,” AHCA wrote.

Unfortunately, Democrat states are doubling down on pushing as much abortion as possible. The party of death is working overtime to kill babies.

LifeNews emphasized the importance on ongoing pro-life work, helping women understand the bloody and brutal realities of abortion:

These reported declines occurred in almost every county in the state. Even as the number of abortions performed in Florida dropped drastically, sadly, national abortion rates have risen. This underscores the importance of state laws and how they can produce significantly different outcomes.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this year vowed to protect a “doctor” who illegally provided abortion pills to a Louisiana woman — who subsequently coerced her pregnant daughter into taking them and killing the daughter’s baby. That’s Democrats, protecting murderous criminals from receiving justice.

The Democrats and their ideology leave a trail of corpses in their wake, and they especially seem to hate children, weaponizing “transgenderism,” abortion, and race-baiting to castrate, kill, or mentally poison them.

