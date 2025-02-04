Gov. Hochul Shields Doctor Involved in Forced Abortion Horror

So much for “my body, my choice.” Sick Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to protect a “doctor” who illegally provided abortion pills to a Louisiana woman — who subsequently coerced her pregnant daughter into taking them and killing the daughter’s baby.

Advertisement

Democrats really are death cultists about abortion, and they are increasingly open about the fact that they don’t want “choice”; they want to kill babies — as many as possible. After all, every single Senate Democrat recently voted against legislation to ban infanticide, and Hochul is shamelessly defending an abortionist indicted by a grand jury for facilitating a forced abortion. Believe these disturbed criminals when they tell you who they are.

The New York doctor, Margaret Carpenter, and the Louisiana woman were indicted in a case revolving around the latter’s teen daughter, who was delighted when she found out she was pregnant. The young mother excitedly planned a reveal party to celebrate her pregnancy, according to MRCTV, but tragedy followed. The teen’s mother ordered abortion pills from Carpenter in violation of Louisiana law (which bans both surgical and chemical abortions) and forced her unwilling daughter to take them.

The mifepristone and misoprostol pills, abortifacients that starve babies to death and all too often result in dangerous complications for women, not only killed the teen’s unborn baby but necessitated an emergency visit to the hospital for the teen mother herself. That’s what Hochul is defending.

Advertisement

In fact, she just signed new legislation shielding abortionists like Carpenter who violate other states’ laws by providing abortion pills! Hochul vowed there was “no way in hell” she’d “respond to a request to extradite this individual and face criminal charges.” Hell is certainly the operative word here.

From MRCTV’s Justine Murray:

It turns out, both the mother and the abortionist broke Louisiana’s state laws against forcing a woman to kill her pre-born child and distributing the pills from out of state... Possessing either drug without a valid prescription could get someone fined up to $5,000 and sent to prison for one to five years, notes the New York Post. Thanks to a unanimous decision issued by grand jurors and the district court for West Baton Rouge Parish, an arrest warrant was issued for the deadly duo on Friday. While the mother already turned herself into police custody, New York Governor Kathy Hochul vows to keep her state a “safe harbor” for the criminal abortion seller.

Recommended: The Tragedy of Baby Kfir and Killings of Innocents

Evil Kathy Hochul is determined to defy the grand jury and backs murderous Carpenter instead. “I have to protect my doctors, and my doctors have a right to prescribe FDA-approved medication via telehealth… these are values we espouse in New York,” she pontificated on X. Democrats always provide safety for the criminals instead of the victims. Their anti-American “values” are death, chaos, crime, and mental illness.

Advertisement

We will never allow other states to intimidate our providers or criminalize reproductive health care. pic.twitter.com/17xybgsrWS — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 2, 2025

Hochul demanded, “What has this country come to?” What indeed, when an American governor will defend and shield a murderous criminal in service to a consuming death cult ideology that demands ever more victims, no matter how horrible and horrifying the means?