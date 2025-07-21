Are Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Qatar Running an Anti-Israel ‘Epstein’ Conspiracy?

Time to put on your fanciest tin hats, folks: The conspiracy theory I’m about to reveal for the very first time — exclusively today on PJ Media — just might change your perception of this so-called “Epstein scandal” forever.

My only request: Please keep an open mind. And then ask yourself which explanation makes the most sense. After all, in the Epstein story, we’re short on facts and long on inferences.

For example, it’s a fact that the Biden administration had the Epstein file — and all its juicy “confidential” info — for four long years, and then did absolutely nothing: Trump’s name wasn’t leaked; no Republicans were arrested. Then, when Trump returned to the White House in 2025 and the Epstein file was handed to MAGA loyalists, there still weren’t mass arrests or earthshattering revelations.

CONCLUSION: Either the Epstein file was more of a nothingburger than a Rosetta Stone of international conspiracies, or this conspiracy goes so dang deep that BOTH parties are in on it! (Gasp: I knew it!)

Or maybe the telltale sign of a well-crafted conspiracy theory is that things aren’t what they seem, and the Epstein saga has been one giant misdirect from the get-go.

Kindly consider the following constellation of facts. To the best of my knowledge, everything I’m about to present has been 100% verified by second (and third) sources.

FACT: Tucker Carlson’s father, Richard Carlson, was a government propagandist who was either in the CIA or “worked in conjunction with the CIA.” In Carlson’s X post obituary for his dad, there’s a strong suggestion that Richard Carlson was still involved in international wheelings-and-dealings until the very end:

The last 25 years of his life were spent in work whose details were never completely clear to his family, but that was clearly interesting. He worked in dozens of countries and breakaway republics around the world, and was involved in countless intrigues. He knew a number of colorful national leaders, including Rafic Hariri of Lebanon, Aslan Abashidze of Adjara, Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire, and whomever runs Somaliland.

Interestingly, Richard Carlson had a background in finance, just like Jeffrey Epstein: Carlson was vice president of finance of San Diego Federal Savings and Loan, working under an ex-cabinet member of Ronald Reagan. (While there, Richard Carlson pulled a helluva undercover coup: When Mike Wallace of “60 Minutes” fame was going to do a story about their “controversial” foreclosures, Tucker’s dad hired a camera crew to film the “60 Minutes” crew behind-the-scenes, catching — and then leaking — Mike Wallace making a racist joke about blacks and Hispanics. Wallace was forced to issue an embarrassing apology.)

QUESTION: If so much of the “Epstein was Mossad!” allegations come from Ghislaine Maxwell’s father’s ties to Mossad in the 1980s, then isn’t it relevant that Tucker Carlson’s father was with the CIA much more recently, and still seemed to be working in intelligence-gathering all the way through 2025? (Including in the Middle East?)

Why would one matter, but not the other?

FACT: Steve Bannon spent an awful lot of time with Jeffrey Epstein (long after his initial arrest and controversy), and currently has 15+ hours of unreleased one-on-one footage of Epstein. According to his brother, Mark Epstein, “[Bannon] was trying to help Jeff [Epstein] rehabilitate his reputation.”

Speculation has run rampant over the tapes’ content.

Bannon has his own explanation, of course:

Bannon told the Times, however, he “never media-trained anyone,” and was instead working on an unannounced documentary to demonstrate how Epstein’s “perversions and depravity toward young women were part of a life that was systematically supported, encouraged and rewarded by a global establishment that dined off his money and his influence.”

Very respectfully, Bannon’s explanation doesn’t pass the smell-test: Why would an undercover Mossad/CIA/whatever agent — who’s running an international pedophilia blackmail scheme — agree to share all his evil “secrets” to Steve Bannon in a documentary film?

C’mon, my tinfoil-hat-wearing friends, do you REALLY buy Bannon’s story?

And if Bannon was actually filming a documentary about Epstein’s depravity, why hasn’t it been released? On August 10, it’ll be six long years since Epstein died! Seems to me that a film entitled, “The Last Will and Testament of Jeffrey Epstein: His Evil History Revealed” would generate MILLIONS on Netflix, Prime, or The Daily Wire.

Yet for whatever reason, Bannon has released nada, zilch, bupkis. And instead, he’s joined forces with Carlson to hype and sensationalize the Epstein conspiracy.

Hmm.

FACT: The government of Qatar is stridently anti-Israel and has invested heavily in promoting anti-Israel propaganda, including Al Jazeera. By some accounts, 90% of Al Jazeera’s funding comes directly from Qatar.

Qatar has also aligned itself with the mullahs of Iran, and rumors abound of their strangely cozy “relationship” with Carlson. As The Washington Examiner noted:

Perhaps Qatar’s biggest victory in its post-election right-wing media campaign thus far was securing an interview between Tucker Carlson and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in March. The interview, which has raked up nearly six million views across X and YouTube, was friendly, with Carlson praising the country. Qatar paid top dollar to ensure this interview took place. Foreign Agents Registration Act records show that Lumen8 Advisors LLC, a legal consulting company for which very little public information is available, helped facilitate between Carlson and the Qatari dignitary. The Embassy of the State of Qatar pays Lumen8 Advisors $180,000 per month “to provide media and communication coaching and consulting services.” [emphasis added]

It’s part of the reason why conservative commentators like Mark Levin have renamed Tucker Carlson “Qatarlson.”

FACT: Today’s Democratic Party is stridently anti-Israel, especially among its younger voters. By a wide margin, today’s 30-and-under liberals are far more sympathetic to the Palestinians than the Israelis (47% to 7%).

It’s time to admit the truth: Pro-Arab influencers have won the PR war within the Democratic Party.

The future belongs to them.

FACT: If Pro-Arab influencers can figure out how to turn the GOP against Israel too, they’ll have FINALLY achieved their longstanding policy goal of shattering the U.S.-Israeli relationship for good. At long last, it’s now within their grasp!

And we already know how much Qatar values propaganda. It’s the only reason, after all, why Al Jazeera exists.

CONCLUSION: It seems to me that “encouraging” conservative commentators to allege false ties between Epstein and Israel/Mossad would make a lot of Qatari billionaires VERY happy. Right?

Is there anything I’ve said that’s untrue?

And from a PR perspective, it puts Israel in a no-win situation: Even if it denies that Epstein was with Mossad — which, by the way, it's already done — nobody would believe it. “Well, OF COURSE, Israel denied it! That’s just what you’d expect it to do!”

As a PR tactic, it’s rather brilliant.

So, dear reader, ask yourself this question: What’s more likely? Was Jeffrey Epstein secretly running a star-studded pedophilia blackmail ring from a private island on behalf of the Israeli government, i.e. Mossad, and this scandal is so dang big, Democrats AND Republicans have put aside all their hatred and animosity to support it or have certain “influencers” overstated, overhyped, and sensationalized false claims about Epstein and Israel?

If you have questions about the corruptive influence of Epstein’s hundreds of millions, then surely you question the corruptive influence of Qatari’s BILLIONS. The amount of petro-wealth at their disposal is mindboggling.

As history has proven, men far greater than Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon have sold out for far less.

So, yes, it’s entirely possible that there really IS an international conspiracy regarding Jeffrey Epstein. And that international conspiracy just might be that the Qatari government and Arab billionaires are underwriting an anti-Israel misinformation campaign, and a small number of “influencers” are their mouthpieces.

Hey, don’t get angry at me: I’m just asking questions!

Just like Tucker, Bannon, and the rest.

