Noem Slams Nashville Mayor for Undermining Immigration Enforcement

Chris Queen | 12:02 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

The Trump administration’s efforts to secure our borders and rid the country of dangerous illegal aliens who commit heinous crimes are difficult enough, but states and cities with sanctuary policies make it more difficult. These localities say that they’re sanctuaries under the guise of compassion, but deep down, they’re set on undermining American identity and sovereignty.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, and she highlighted the accomplishments of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. ICE has arrested nearly 300,000 illegals so far this year, roughly 70% of whom have criminal charges or convictions pending. Additionally, her department has deported over 600 terrorists or suspected terrorists and thousands of gang members.

It's an impressive accomplishment to say the least. Noem then turned her attention to the city where she was speaking. 

World Magazine reports:

Noem specifically highlighted a swath of criminal migrants arrested in the Nashville area since January, including:

  • An Iraqi man with previous convictions of rape, larceny, and false imprisonment
  • A Guatemalan individual charged with three counts of child rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, and identity theft
  • An El Salvadorian man with MS-13 gang ties who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice and wanted for aggravated murder in his home country
  • Two Venezuelan nationals with ties to the gang Tren de Aragua charged with promoting prostitution and evading arrest
  • A Venezuelan man charged with homicide for allegedly stabbing his own wife to death
Noem trained her sights on Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and what she says are his policies that thwart ICE. She claims that O’Connell is doxxing ICE agents and encouraging leftists to work against immigration enforcement efforts. According to Noem, O’Connell has ordered city employees to document their interactions with federal immigration enforcement personnel. She also said that O’Connell is putting politics above the well-being of Nashvillians, which is risking lives.

PJ Media reached out to O’Connell’s office but didn’t receive a reply by the publication of this article. We will add an update if we do receive a comment from the mayor’s office.

World reports that “DHS will continue working in Nashville and will have more resources to bring now that the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act passed, Noem added. Noem continued encouraging noncitizens to make use of the DHS’s offer of a free ticket home if they self-deport. She noted that Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, and Panama are starting programs to help returning nationals to get loans, employment, and education.”

The left has criticized the Trump administration for ICE raids in urban areas, but the president called for increased immigration enforcement in cities last week. Clamping down on illegals in our cities can only help cut down on violent crimes, so it makes sense to rid our urban areas of dangerous illegal alien criminals.

Noem was in New York City on Monday making remarks about an illegal who shot a Border Patrol agent.

Let’s keep praying for ICE, the Border Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies as they keep our country safe and secure our borders.

