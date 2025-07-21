LA Mayor Says She's Not Worried About Harm to Doxxed ICE Agents. Are You Listening to Yourself, Karen?

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told CBS News on Sunday, just hours after the shooting attack on an ICE agent in New York, that she thinks no harm will come to agents if their identities are known. She wants them unmasked because she wants illegal aliens to know what kind of police officer has been sent to arrest them.

Advertisement

We're told that the attack on the agent appeared to have been a crime of opportunity by two illegal alien thugs. Maybe. Irrespective of motive, the attack makes the point: Why import criminals when there are plenty of homegrown thugs?

Ordinarily, she'd have a point about police identifying themselves by name and badge. Still, Karen Bass knows all too well, or should anyway, that ICE agents are fighting off more than Karen's pet rioters in the streets.

She guffawed after the CBS "Meet the Press" host, Margaret Brennan, asked her why ICE agents were afraid of retaliation.

[laughs] Well, first of all. The masked men are not from Los Angeles. And so how their families could be retaliated against... And then what is that to say of local law enforcement, the Los Angeles Police Department, none of whom are ever masked; who always identify themselves and even hand someone a business card. So, that makes absolutely no sense at all.

She actually scoffed at the notion that ICE agents could be targeted.

Allow me to remind you of this recent story: Remember the Time LA Mayor Karen Bass Barged Into MacArthur Park and Ordered the MS-13 to Leave. Bass, the pro-Soviet/Castro Venceremos Brigade leader, knows that Mexican drug cartels are operating in and around the park.

One of the largest property owners, who has grown into an expert on conditions on the ground around MacArthur Park, says the street vendors who "block entrances" of brick and mortar businesses, are actually run or extorted by a Mexican cartel who also use the vendors as a blind behind which they sell drugs. "Behind the scenes of the carts you'll find individual men always on the move and they're the sidewalk landlords andthey're extorting payments from the vendors and also selling drugs the main business the main source of economy economic," John Alle told Epoch Times in an interview four months ago. "Revenue in the Westlake area are drugs and money that goes back to the home countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. These vendors there are people that are collect money," he said, claiming he knows this because of the cartels offering him money to allow them to set up in front of his properties. "I would never take money," he said. Other landlords and their families have been threatened by the cartels. Karen Bass has never stated that these threats are "un-American."

Advertisement

Not street gangs. Cartels.

Related: Lady 'Kidnapped by ICE!' Was the Left's Border Star. Now She's Starring in a DOJ Indictment

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported two years ago about how the bloodthirsty members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — you know, the one working with a faction of the Sinaloa cartel — treat cops.

Mexican drug gangs are now using names and addresses obtained from abducted law enforcement officers to hunt down and kill their fellow deputies and their families, according to numerous reports from inside the country. The brutal and systematic tracking method is the latest escalation in the war declared last month by crime syndicates, including Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel [known in shorthand as CJNG] in an effort to tighten its grip on the once-peaceful state of Guanajuato.

Sure, that's in Mexico. But I guess Karen wants that for the United States because she's not helping the feds get rid of these people.

According to the DEA's National Drug Threat Assessment, CJNG is now coast-to-coast in the United States, concentrated in Los Angeles and Southern California. The violent cartel is also in Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, New York City, Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Miami, and Omaha, Nebraska.

One of the key players in this organized crime syndicate recently murdered his girlfriend while she was live-streaming to her audience.

Advertisement

But Bass's comments got worse, if you can believe it.

Karen Bass is not worried about the families of ICE agents being retaliated against if the agents’ identities are revealed:



“The masked men are not from Los Angeles. And so how their families could be retaliated against…that makes absolutely no sense at all."



Holy crap. https://t.co/FUQ0HUJvqj pic.twitter.com/f8LjRM4ekj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

Bass said, "I don't know, but I have a hard time believing that the woman selling pineapples on the corner is going to attack an ICE agent."

As Border Czar Tom Homan has often said, if Bass and her fellow travelers would allow ICE to pick up these criminals when they're cycled through the jail system, there would be no fear by her beloved, illegal alien, unpermitted pineapple sellers. The bad guys would be picked up in jail.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Outraged Victims Stop Dems' Palisades Land Grab at the Point of a Fire Hose

She also complained about what the ICE and other federal agents were wearing.

And then when [Homan] says there's identification, the problem is, many of these men are in plain clothes, with vests on that say police. It looks like something they could have gotten online.

Instead of worrying about wardrobe, Bass, and sanctuary city leftists like her around the country are fanning fear and worry, while also making the jobs of ICE agents much more dangerous.

Advertisement

She could lift a finger to help, but apparently, Karen Bass doesn't mind California becoming a chaotic and violent narco state.

At PJ Media we tell you the truth about this kind of corruption and call these politicians to account.

But there's more to the story and this is why we urge you to become a PJ Media VIP Member to get behind the scenes in an ad-free environment. As a PJ Media VIP Member, you would have access to the comments section, videos, and podcasts.

Right now, we're offering a 60% off deal on VIP Membership. Click this link and use our promo code FIGHT to get 60% off right now on PJ Media's VIP Membership!



