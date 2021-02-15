Insanity Wrap #146: Biden Signs Away Trump's Illegal Immigration Legacy

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is the pen truly mightier than the sword?

Answer: No, but it is mightier than the wall.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap:

Antifa snows the cops who’s in charge [not a typo]

Lincoln Project no longer taking Lincolns from stupid people

There’s nothing so woke as actual racism

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

JUST IN: Foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine will likely receive it before American citizens -Washington Post — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 15, 2021

Make Americans Wait Again?

In Insanity Wrap’s imagination, the scene went like this:

Joe Biden’s Mysterious Handler Who May Or May Not Be Kamala Harris: “Bored now. It’s been almost a month. What haven’t we done yet to incentivize even more illegal immigration?” Joe Biden: “Wha?” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: “We could try offering free COVID-19 vaccines and let ‘visitors’ jump the line for it.” Biden: “Wha?” Maybe/Maybe Not Harris: “Make it so.” Biden: “Wha?” Mayorkas: “I’ve written an E.O. for just such a contingency.” Biden: “Wha?” Maybe/Maybe Not Harris: “Here, Joe — sign this.” Biden: “I don’t know what I’m signing.” Mayorkas: “Just sign it.” Biden: “Okey-dokey.” Maybe/Maybe Not Harris: “Nice work. What do we have on guns?”

Prove us wrong.

Dust in the Wind

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Sometimes, when life hands you lemons and you try to make lemonade, all you get when you start to squeeze the lemons is learning that you had a whole lot of paper cuts on your fingers.

Ouch.

This is one of those times.

Barack Obama governed so much by executive order that we used to joke in 2017-18 that his legacy was written in sand.

Now the shoe is on the other foot, and it’s one of those cruel shoes.

It’s the inevitable result of losing the White House, after holding it with a president who remained an outsider from his own party’s establishment.

We really, really needed four more years — and far fewer RINOs.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Overnight, #antifa in Seattle gathered to pile snow on one of the driveways of the Seattle Police east precinct (where CHAZ used to be). They stopped police from being able to drive out to respond to calls during the snow storm. pic.twitter.com/6I3drgphvv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 14, 2021

When seconds count, the police are only minutes away.

Except in Seattle during a rare snowstorm, when the police will take even longer to respond because first, they have to dig themselves out of the snow barricade some Antifa thugs piled up to do just that.

Will arrests be made?

Insanity Wrap isn’t crazy enough to believe that, even momentarily.

Oh, Sweet Justice!

Looks like the Lincoln Project has stopped asking for more Lincolns, just in time for everyone to have quit giving them money weeks ago.

See what we did there?

Anyway:

According to the Associated Press, Lincoln Project leaders were informed in writing and phone calls of at least 10 specific allegations of harassment against Weaver as early as last June. The group raised more than $90 million, but more than half of that was spent on consulting companies owned by the group’s founders.

Lefties and RINOs got robbed, but Insanity Wrap is having a hard time feeling anything other than schadenfreude for them.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

To be white is to be less than human.

This attitude is what the Wokes call “anti-racism” because “racism” was already taken.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Rachel McKinnon has accused her fellow cyclists of poor sportsmanship, is that still a word now? They 'refused to link arms.' Top British cyclist Victoria Hood said that her transgender status, and muscle mass gave her an unfair advantage. McKinnon is over 6' and weighs 14st. pic.twitter.com/AcmGvjdjgv — Dr James Kent (@DrJamesKent3) October 24, 2019

Insanity Wrap doesn’t have much to add to this story that we haven’t written before on several occasions, but we did have a mean little urge to add a little crazy in with today’s sanity.

Most major outlets are using a variation on the UK’s Pink News headline: “Mississippi ignores experts and votes to ban trans athletes from school sports teams.”

We’re just pleased to report that while “experts” might have been ignored, the needs of girls and girls sports were not.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

"Nearly half of Texas' installed wind power generation capacity has been offline because of frozen wind turbines in West Texas, according to Texas grid operators."#Wind #Texas #OOTT Austin American-Statesman pic.twitter.com/rax2RtPafF — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) February 14, 2021

If Insanity Wrap were given our druthers, we’d ruther live on a planet that’s getting warmer than one that’s getting colder.

Growing oranges in Alaska?

Awesome.

Ice fishing in Florida?

Not so much.

One More Thing…

Thanks, we needed that.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.