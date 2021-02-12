Insanity Wrap #145: Biden Threatens Masks Today, Masks Tomorrow, Masks Forever!

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s it called when something that doesn’t seem to work needs to be extended for a long time to see if maybe that will make it work?

Answer: We’re going to go with “another year of masks” because “every big government program” was already taken.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Cuomo duplicates ObamaCare website rollout success for vaccinations.

The Lincoln Project enters the Raiders of the Lost Ark phase.

Ryan Long’s Church of Woke.

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

How’s that return to normalcy thing workin’ out for ya?

Insanity Wrap is no COVID-19 conspiracy theorist. The U.S. suffered over half a million “excess” deaths last year.

Because there’s a pandemic, it’s one of those truly awful once-in-a-century pandemics, and it has a terrible predilection for those who are already vulnerable.

What we haven’t seen is much evidence that masks — certainly not the masks most people wear, are willing to wear, and how they wear them — do much good.

Another year of masks and maybe even shutdowns, and Insanity Wrap isn’t sure there’s going to be a country left.

But that’s OK. It’s Friday, we have no kids to carpool to or from school, so the day started with Bloody Marys and it’s going to end with margaritas and in between, there will be no masks.

About Those Masks…

Them: Trust the science! Me: Okay, There is a 10million person study denoting a 0% transmission rate in a-symptomatic people, substantiating the hypothesis that masking healthy people is anti-science. Them: Me: Them: pic.twitter.com/UE9CupIiO2 — TRHL™ (@TRHLofficial) February 12, 2021

Longtime readers of the comments section know exactly who the Masking Karens are.

What boggles the mind is the whole “Murderers!” bit.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Heckuva job, Guv. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)

Reason’s Liz Wolfe asks the burning question: “Why didn’t Cuomo and De Blasio build a decent, user-friendly website?”

Because Democrats. Next question?

Admittedly, the answer isn’t quite that simple — but it’s close.

Even the deftest political operator has only so much attention to pay to any single issue.

If you’re a decent politician during a pandemic, you understand that the most important job is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. Herd immunity is the only way to beat a virus, and you don’t need Insanity Wrap to remind you that each person vaccinated brings the population that much closer to achieving it.

By all means, set up vaccination centers in the vulnerable areas first, but don’t waste any doses at the end of the day just because you’ve run out of the “right” people to vaccinate.

But if you aren’t a decent politician, your priorities are going to look a whole lot like… Granny Killer Cuomo’s and Bill de Blasio’s.

Who has time to set up a decent website, when you have thousands of unnecessary nursing home deaths to cover up? Who cares if precious vaccine is wasted — and herd immunity delayed — so long as no injections are going into the “wrong” arms?

So if you want to know why things are going so badly in New York, it’s because Cuomo and de Blasio don’t have the same priorities decent people have.

Herd immunity will come later rather than sooner. More people will die rather than fewer.

And that’s just fine with them — today’s craziest people.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Folks. You can’t log into someone else’s computer even if you have their password. You have to be authorized to do so. George Conway, TDS aside, is an accomplished lawyer. He senses FELONY and is making sure he’s not implicated. https://t.co/h9vS7tfodI — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 12, 2021

Insanity Wrap has no idea how the whole Lincoln Project Meltdown will end, but we can tell you for certain that it’s the best melting bad guys scene since the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Then again, finding ourselves feeling even some small amount of unity with George Conway has Insanity Wrap worried about a meltdown of our own.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Women’s sports for women? Can they do that?

The word “biological” in the headline seems unnecessary to Insanity Wrap, at least in the abstract. But these days we suppose the specificity is politically necessary.

But if North Dakota leads the way, then this, too, shall pass.

Co-sponsor of the bill Rep. Kathy Skroch explained that the purpose of the legislation is to ensure equal opportunity and a level playing field in girls’ sports. “This is about girls competing with girls, ensuring equal opportunity and keeping a level playing field in girls’ sports,” she said. “It upholds 50 years of progress and protecting women against discrimination and advocates for the preservation of biological standards.” “Some have said this bill just doesn’t follow the science,” said Rep. Ben Koppelman, who introduced the bill, according to the Grand Forks Herald. “We’ve got science going back well before the United States that backs this. This isn’t new science. Men and women didn’t just cease to exist. They’ve existed for a long time and we’ve been able to recognize the differences.”

Vive la différence!

The Best Two Minutes You’ll Spend All Day

The Church of Woke pic.twitter.com/k4Js36Uj22 — Ryan Long (@ryanlongcomedy) February 8, 2021

Insanity Wrap has said it before and we’ll say it again: Ryan Long is a national treasure.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

WATCH: David Schoen highlights how Democrats have repeatedly question the legitimacy of elections throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/weRHt504Bp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 12, 2021

Impeachment? What impeachment?

The punishment for a Senate conviction is removal from office, and that happened more than three weeks ago.

Also, the Chief Justice chose not to preside — as required for an impeachment trial by the Constitution — which serves as the court’s ruling about the constitutionality of impeaching someone who doesn’t hold office.

So Insanity Wrap finds it difficult-to-impossible to care much about any of the antics going on in the Senate.

One More Thing…

Insanity Wrap must ask: Why should anyone listen to someone who so rarely seems to understand what it is they’re saying?

Did we forget to mention we were asking that rhetorically?

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.