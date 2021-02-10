Insanity Wrap #143: New York Times Has Used the N-Word 6,481 Times

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it time for the New York Times to cancel itself due to its systemic racism?

Answer: Yes, yes it is.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Marco Rubio, gun-grabber?

“Breastfeeding” and “mother” have been removed from the Newspeak dictionary

Anderson Cooper compares Capitol Riot to Rawndan Genocide, inanity ensues

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Midwives have been told to say “chestfeeding” instead of “breastfeeding” and to replace the term “mother” with “mother or birthing parent” as part of moves to be more trans-friendly https://t.co/fgjM81e8YU — The Times (@thetimes) February 9, 2021

“Follow the science,” our crazy rear end.

Why are we no longer allowed to state medical fact, that transwomen are incapable of bearing, birthing, or nursing children?

Why must we pretend otherwise?

Insanity Wrap will have none of this Newspeak, and neither should you, gentle reader.

NYT, There’s Something About You

We wish we’d been smart enough to think of doing this ourselves, but the credit goes to Insanity Wrap’s MeWe friend, Hank Ramallo.

After the New York Times Woke Mob got a veteran science reporter fired for a one-time, non-racist use of the n-word, Hank decided to hold the paper to its own standard.

Hank’s search resulted in no fewer than 6,481 results, or slightly fewer than you’ll hear in a typical hip-hop chart-topper.

The most recent story to feature the n-word was from just eight days ago.

Don’t take Insanity Wrap’s word for it. Click here if you’d like to generate the search results on your own.

Wait until the paper’s youthful Brown Shirts discover that their employer is a long-term incubator for systemic racism.

The New York Times ought to cancel itself.

Somehow, You Can’t Spell NBA Without CCP

Quite the contrast. Mark Cuban will deal with the PRC – benefit them in business knowing they have Uyghurs concentration camps, use prisoners for medical experiments & cheap labor for US big tech & their attacking Hong Kong's independence, but he won't play the US national anthem https://t.co/YtuROhnxjg — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) February 10, 2021

Insanity Wrap spent a little time over today’s first cup of coffee, deciding what we might say about Mark Cuban.

But after coming across this pair of tweets from Robby Starbuck and Tony Shaffer, what is there left to say?

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

(Utah County Jail)

This is delish, a recent-ish neologism Insanity Wrap is certain we’ve never used before.

Sullivan was charged last month with civil disorder, being in a restricted area and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint by the Justice Department (DOJ). In addition to the previous charges, court documents show a grand jury indicted Sullivan on Monday with obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Despite early analysis from the usually excellent Andy Ngo showing no signs of leftwing agitators during the Capitol Riot, like so much early information that comes out in the heat of a crisis, that turned out to be wrong.

So what was the actual ratio of Antifa-type agitators like Sullivan to actual MAGA-types at the Capitol on that deadly January morning?

Insanity Wrap has no way of knowing yet, and neither do you.

But:

Wearing a ballistic vest and gas mask, he allegedly entered the Capitol through a window that had been broken out and pushed past U.S. Capitol Police once inside, according to a complaint. While inside, he told rioters that “We got to get this s— burned,” and “it’s our house m————,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Insanity Wrap is happy to remind you that the MAGA-types inside the Capitol building did not take Sullivan’s advice to “get this s— burned.”

So we believe it’s more than fair at this late date to conclude that leftist agitators like Sullivan did their best to take a bad situation and make it worse (that’s what leftists do). However, no matter how wrong it was for MAGAs to break into the Capitol — and we hope they’re all brought up on charges — they were clearly not the insurrectionists or nihilists the Democrat-Media Complex would have you believe they were.

If you need to see genuine insurrectionists and nihilists, look no further than the streets of Portland, as you’ll see in Insanity Wrap’s next item.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Overnight in Portland, #antifa shut down the roads of downtown as they marched around for an anti-ICE event. Police did not respond. Approved “press” had to wear markings on their arm. pic.twitter.com/zyEGk9Kvlb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 10, 2021

So much wrong here.

Communist street thugs take over streets

Police and government officials don’t care

The only “journalists” allowed to cover the partly violent riot were pre-approved (and properly marked) by the communist street thugs

Welcome to Weimar America, Kameraden.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

(Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

The Constitution? Bill of Rights? Due process?

What are those, really, when there are headlines to grab?

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, has introduced a bill that could strip individuals merely suspected, not convicted, of domestic terrorism of their Second Amendment rights. In a press release, Rubio says the bill would create a database of individuals who were “the subject of a federal terrorism investigation within the last 10 years.” When anyone on that list tries to buy a firearm, their name would be flagged and the federal government could delay the sale for up to 10 days and file an emergency petition to prevent the sale. The court would only have to find there was probable cause that the individual “is engaged, or has been engaged, in conduct constituting, in preparation of, in aid of, or relating to terrorism, or providing material support or resources therefore” to bar him from buying a firearm.

Yeah, no.

Insanity Wrap understands that Marco Rubio is something of a favorite amongst more-moderate Republicans, and that he has done some good work.

But too often, when push comes to shove, Rubio reminds us much more of John McCcain than Ronald Reagan.

So the damn thing we’re not going to care about today is what Rubio thinks our Second Amendment rights are.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

All the Biden Voter Regrets you could ever point and laugh at, all in one handy Twitter profile.

Screencapped for posterity, Insanity Wrap is pleased to note, in case Biden voters ever regret expressing their regret.

There is so much schaden in our freude right now that Insanity Wrap could be rebranded as some of that seriously dark German pr0n that no one should watch ever.

That’s Because He’s an Idiot Who Knows Nothing or Vice-Versa

(AP File photo)

Welp:

“[W]e’ve seen it in Bosnia, we’ve seen it in Rwanda, where radios was telling people – you know, Hutus were telling the radio listeners that the Tutsi are cockroaches, you know, getting them ginned up for genocide,” Cooper said on his prime-time show Tuesday while Illinois GOP NeverTrump Rep. Adam Kinzinger nodded along. “And you see it in these videos where people who claim they are patriots are in the face of a police officer.”

During a hundred days of tribal warfare, somewhere between 200,000 and 800,000 Rwandans were murdered, often hacked to death with machetes. Maybe as many as half a million women were raped during the ethnic onslaught.

Anderson Cooper cheapens the horrors endured by Rwanda’s Tutsi and Twa peoples, for nothing more than the cheap pleasures of signaling his virtue to his equally ignorant (and rapidly decline) viewership.

Insanity Wrap feels a little sick over this one, so let’s lighten the mood, shall we?

One More Thing…

We’re going to be OK, just as soon as we stop allowing the collectivists and statists to keep us at each other’s throats.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.