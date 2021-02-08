Insanity Wrap #141: Congrats to the Tampa Bay Genderfluid Boating Enthusiasts

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it possible for one woke busybody to ruin busty pirate wench tattoos for everyone?

Answer: Of course it is. The woke ruin everything.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Fairfax County, Va., teachers getting vaccinated, send unvaccinated “monitors” to cover their classrooms, anyway

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has more tells than a Rossini CD on repeat

Soon, saying “The n-word” will be no different from saying the n-word

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

On the face of it, Insanity Wrap is willing to concede that during the Second Year of Our Troubles, teachers staying home is not all that crazy.

But wait: “Vaccination of teachers began in January, and at present, 90 percent of Fairfax teachers have either received the first shot or made appointments to do so.”

The teachers are in the process of getting vaccinated against a disease barely spread by children. Nevertheless, they’re forcing Fairfax County schools to hire “hundreds of classroom monitors: employees who will supervise students at their desks while they receive instruction from remote teachers.”

The monitors are lower on the vaccination totem pole, so they’ll be going in less prepared than the teachers they’re replacing.

Insanity Wrap marvels at the chutzpah — and weeps at the way public educators work so hard to destroy public education.

If we had our way, we’d fire them all.

We’d Like to Play Poker with This Guy

Look at all the physical cognitive dissonance tells the AFL-CIO president gives in this clip He knows how bad he screwed up backing Bidenpic.twitter.com/KdK2PvD4W2 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 7, 2021

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has more tells than a Rossini CD on repeat.

Trumka is going to be just fine, since serving as president of a union that sells out its own members is a sweet-paying gig.

Those union guys losing their energy-sector jobs to Communist Chinese solar panel factories, not so much.

Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes

At what point did “pretending” to terrorize civilians with a butcher knife seem like a good idea?

What a tragic waste of life.

Insanity Wrap can only hope the shooter isn’t plagued with guilt or PTSD.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

On 6 Feb., Portland Police apprehended a man who was smashing out windows of multiple buildings using a hammer. Shaun A. Patterson, 28, was charged with felony criminal mischief. He's been arrested more than 30 times in the Portland area. #PortlandMugshots https://t.co/LFNZBukJSj pic.twitter.com/rOz2WB526Z — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 7, 2021

Insanity Wrap is pleased to report that Portland’s semi-official catch and release program for partly violent rioters and other criminals is producing the desired result.

Assuming, as we must, that the desired result is to make Portland an unlivable worker’s paradise.

The Girl with the Pirate Tattoo

Insanity Wrap gets it, we really do.

The Woke are permanently pissed off about something, and the only means they have for release is to find a bowl of soup someone else is enjoying and then pee in it.

It makes them feel even better to do so as publicly as possible, and infotainment outlets like the Washington Post are happy to oblige their moral exhibitionism.

So when a nobody with a Ph.D. in [checks notes] Pirates in the Atlantic/Chesapeake/Caribbean (we swear we’re not making this up) is given space by WaPo to chastise Tampa Bay for their “celebration of piracy” because “there is danger in romanticizing ruthless cutthroats,” all Insanity Wrap would usually do is shake our head and move on to the next story.

But not this time.

DOCTOR Jamie L.H. Goodall has a busty pirate wench tattooed on her left arm, and has been seen on Instagram wearing a pirate-themed mask, pitching her book on pirates. If Goodall is a walking, talking “celebration of piracy.”

And perhaps the world’s most laughable hypocrite.

Up Next: A lecture on driver safety from Insanity Wrap, drinking martinis, and not wearing the seatbelt in our ’78 Pinto.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Heh:

The two lawmakers who introduced the OMAR Act said they based it on a bill introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff in 2007, which aimed to prevent politicians from employing their spouses on campaigns. “Regardless of political party, we should all be able to agree that running for political office shouldn’t be part of a family enrichment scheme,” Tiffany concluded. “Passing the OMAR Act will help restore public confidence in Congress and stop politicians from effectively pocketing their campaign funds.”

Is it grandstanding? Of course, it is.

Will it go anywhere? Of course, it won’t.

But GOP congresscritters Tom Tiffany and Mike Gallagher know exactly what kind of go-nowhere grandstanding might catch the public eye and shed some light on corruption in Washington.

Your Daily Dose of Celebrity Nonsense

Insanity Wrap likes Jeeps too much — we still sometimes miss our old, beat-up, ’97 Wrangler — to watch the Springsteen Jeep ad.

We miss unwoke football so much we didn’t even watch the Super Bowl.

But we did see this.

You’re welcome.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

An actually interesting linguistic question is how long it'll take before using "n-word" or "n—–" instead of the actual word also becomes problematized, e.g. because you might not have said the word, but you were thinking it, and you made everyone else think it too https://t.co/SFsR0nk8nZ — Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) February 8, 2021

Insanity Wrap is not opposed in principle to curse words.

Mrs. Insanity Wrap is such a frequent dropper of f-bombs, in the most ladylike way possible of course, that she’s basically the Linebacker II of f-bombs.

That’s right: The tiny brunette driving carpool every morning is not-so-secretly multiple squadrons of B-52s loaded with f-bombs.

Insanity Wrap likes to think of ourselves as the F-117 Nighthawk. We only carry one or two f-bombs at any given time, but they’re precision-guided.

That said (so to speak), neither one of us uses the n-word, the c-word, or even the b-word.

They’re just too distasteful — worse, disdainful.

But, yes, the day will come when even alluding to the words we will not say will count as thoughtcrime, because there’s no such thing as too woke — or too much control.

One More Thing…

The world’s worst band or the world’s worst press secretary?

YOU make the call!

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.