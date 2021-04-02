The Morning Briefing: Biden and His Idiot Supporters Are Trying to Cancel Georgia

Top O’ the Briefing

The Biden Brigade Is Flexing Its Stupidity

A blessed Good Friday to you, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I think a Bloody Mary truck could be a real money maker.

We’re wrapping up the week talking about the state of Georgia once again. It’s a lovely state. I have a few relatives there and I’ve always enjoyed myself every time I’ve visited them. I’ve done a few gigs there too and always had a great time.

It’s a shame that the Democrat woke scolds are now trying to cancel the Peach State.

As we were discussing on Monday, the Democrats have been engaging in one of their patented lie and smear campaigns while attacking Georgia’s new election integrity law. The leftist advocacy media has been repeatedly lying about the law, doing what they do and parroting the talking points issued by the Democratic National Committee. The depths of dishonesty are egregious even for the Dems.

The chief cheerleader of Team False Narrative is the drooling husk occupying the Oval Office. Biden has flat-out lied about the law on more than one occasion. When given a chance to retract and correct, Biden’s brain-dead press secretary kept doling out the mendacity.

The Panderer in Chief kept piling on with cancel lunacy on Major League Baseball’s opening day:

Major League Baseball is being urged to boycott Georgia by moving its midsummer classic, the All-Star Game, from Atlanta to some other state, presumably not one that’s even contemplating any election security bills. Naturally, Joe Biden has jumped into the fray, trying to top “over the top” by referring to the law as “Jim Crow on steroids.” “I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly,” Biden told ESPN’s Sage Steele in an interview. “I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They’re leaders.”

The kicker here is that Atlanta is the Democratic stronghold in Georgia. The cancel animals are so rabid that they don’t care that they are advocating for the economic punishment of their political comrades. The woke scolds continue to redefine absurdity.

A key component to these mass cancel assaults lately has involved getting woke corporations on board. Atlanta-based Delta Airlines got in on the action right away and its neighbor Coca-Cola jumped on the bandwagon later in the week. These are thoughtless reactions from insulated corporate higher-ups who are getting really bad advice, probably from their twentysomething social media types. Whenever one of these corporations goes woke their CEOs seem to forget that they are running publicly traded companies and that everyone of their stockholders may not be caught up in the leftist frenzy.

Coca-Cola may be an iconic American brand but the stuff is pure poison. This might be a good time to cancel ingesting the stuff that my grandfather used to use to clean the rust off of antique gun parts.

In a move that was fun to see, the Georgia House of Representatives took a shot at Delta airlines yesterday:

On Thursday, the Georgia House fired a warning shot against woke capital. Legislators voted to start taxing jet fuel shortly after Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian repeated Democratic talking points condemning Georgia’s new voter integrity law in racial terms. The tax vote will not necessarily translate into policy, since the Georgia Senate has already gone out of session, but the move still sent a powerful message.

Given that Republicans are in charge of more state legislatures and governor’s offices than the Democrats this might be a good counter tactic against corporate wokeism going forward. Some state is going to have to make a threat stick, but rattling some stock prices and stockholders should help in the fight.

Shame on President Drools for attacking an American city’s economy. Shame on all of the cancel culture Democrats.

Shame on everybody else if we keep letting them get away with it.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Barstool Fund time. You can contribute here.

The call to Martin's Pretzel Bakery #BarstoolFund pic.twitter.com/t4lJFBXKvX — The Barstool Fund (@BarstoolFund) March 24, 2021

