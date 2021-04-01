Politico Reveals Shocking Truth About January 6 Capitol Riot

Politico lays the groundwork for a rather embarrassing turn for the Biden Democrats (if they were capable of feeling shame): The reasons they cited to justify turning the nation’s Capitol into a militarized zone were false.

Democrats deployed thousands of National Guard — and mistreated them — over this?

A POLITICO analysis of the Capitol riot-related cases shows that almost a quarter of the more than 230 defendants formally and publicly charged so far face only misdemeanors. Dozens of those arrested are awaiting formal charges, even as new cases are being unsealed nearly every day. In recent days, judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys have all indicated that they expect few of these “MAGA tourists” to face harsh sentences. There are two main reasons: Although prosecutors have loaded up their charging documents with language about the existential threat of the insurrection to the republic, the actions of many of the individual rioters often boiled down to trespassing. And judges have wrestled with how aggressively to lump those cases in with those of the more sinister suspects. “My bet is a lot of these cases will get resolved and probably without prison time or jail time,” said Erica Hashimoto, a former federal public defender who is now a law professor at Georgetown. “One of the core values of this country is that we can protest if we disagree with our government. Of course, some protests involve criminal acts, but as long as the people who are trying to express their view do not engage in violence, misdemeanors may be more appropriate than felonies.”

This justifies standing down and politicizing the military?

No.

Protests should never progress over into criminal acts. This should be obvious, but remember CNN’s Chris Cuomo forgetting that the First Amendment actually says protests should be peaceful?

The media instigated and encouraged violent riots. The healthcare establishment even approved protests/riots while closing schools, businesses, and churches. Democrats took advantage. Many Americans aren’t stupid. We noticed all of this.

Allowing antifa and their allies who openly despise and want to overthrow this country to engage in minor illegal acts such as blocking roads, which can and often has escalated quickly into serious and fatal violence, has blurred the lines. Pretending the BLM riots didn’t destroy lives and property all over the country encouraged more political violence. Allowing antifa to riot night after night after night in Portland and other cities for months on end blurred lines further still. There’s either one set of laws for everyone, or there’s unfair and unequal application of the law, which leads to breakdowns. The Democrats and their lapdog media prefer to crush conservatives using any smear at hand — while encouraging actual insurrectionists to engage in actual acts of insurrection.

None of this justifies any criminal act, at least not in reasonable minds. But Democrat district attorneys from Portland to Austin, from Los Angeles to the East Coast have intentionally freed rioters if they agree with said rioters’ politics. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. But it’s where we are. Democrat DAs are still doing this. In Austin — central Texas — the county and district attorney are freeing criminals and prosecuting police officers as their stated purpose.

The Democrats, especially Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have used the riot as an excuse for militarizing the Capitol and for the silencing of dissent across the entire country. Pelosi has painted all conservatives and Republicans as complicit, and called House Republicans the “enemy within.” Pelosi has turned the ideological leadership of her party over to its most hate-filled, ignorant, extremist members such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

But here we are:

The prospect of dozens of Jan. 6 rioters cutting deals for minor sentences could be hard to explain for the Biden administration, which has characterized the Capitol Hill mob as a uniquely dangerous threat. Before assuming office, Biden said the rioters’ attempt to overturn the election results by force “borders on sedition”; Attorney General Merrick Garland has called the prosecutions his top early priority, describing the storming of Congress as “a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government.”

Will the media force any Democrat to answer for their extreme actions — militarizing the Capitol like some Marxist dictatorship, crushing dissent, and politicizing the military?

Stop laughing, it’s really not funny.

Four of the five who died in the riot were protesters; one was shot and killed by an officer who still remains unidentified. Will that officer’s name ever be revealed? Will he ever face any investigation or consequences for shooting an unarmed woman? Officer Brian Sicknick’s death was originally reported to have resulted from a vicious, violent attack by the rioters. That New York Times report turned out to be disinformation. We still don’t know how he died, but it wasn’t from rioters smashing him with a fire extinguisher as the self-proclaimed paper of record reported it. That. Was. False.

But even questioning any of this at all brought the wrath of Facebook and Twitter down on your head, for months. They would deplatform you for it. Big Tech colluded and shut down entire businesses over this. They probably would still do this if the Biden White House asked them to.

The riot has always had a curious element that the mainstream disinformation media never bothered themselves to examine. An “armed insurrection” originating in MAGA country would have actually been armed. MAGA country is awash in firearms of all kinds and people who know how to use them. Yet not a single gun has ever been verified to have been in the hands of any of the rioters. The armed insurrection was not armed, and going by the charges Politico outlines, was not an insurrection. The charges do not fit that accusation, according to Politico’s report. Judges are noticing and trying to get the cases expedited.

(It also wasn’t supported by the vast majority of Republicans.)

But the Democrats have moved to shred the Constitution over January 6, while allowing — encouraging, in Kamala Harris’s case — more truly insurrectionist rioting from the left.

A fair media would point all of this out, not months later and after the Democrats have done enormous damage to the country, but as events are happening.

But everything is political now. Everything.

And prosecutors are facing pressure from judges to either back up their tough talk about sedition or put a lid on it. Michael Sherwin, the former lead Jan. 6 prosecutor, found himself rebuked by other senior prosecutors and Judge Amit Mehta last week for publicly flirting with the possibility of sedition charges when none had actually been leveled.

Watch Biden and Pelosi find new ways to lie about this. That’s what they do. They haven’t done one single thing to bring any unity to this country. They’ve used their power to distract, distort, and provoke. They’ll double and triple down on that.