Rand Paul Humiliates Dr. Fauci AGAIN Over Double-Masking

On Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul posted a link to a pre-print of a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study that determined that anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 or has been vaccinated has immunity from all variants of the disease, and then called out Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the NIH.

“Dr. Fauci, great news! T cell immunity after natural infection shown to include variants. Do we still need to wear multiple masks after we’ve recovered or been vaccinated?” he tweeted.

Dr. Fauci, great news! T cell immunity after natural infection shown to include variants. Do we still need to wear multiple masks after we’ve recovered or been vaccinated?https://t.co/sSsE66wJbs — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 31, 2021

According to the study, “virtually all anti-SARS-CoV-2 CD8+ T-cell responses should recognize these newly described variants.” The study has not been peer-reviewed yet, and the authors acknowledge the findings are based on a small sample size.

This tweet comes a couple of weeks after Paul called out Dr. Anthony Fauci for wearing two masks in public despite being vaccinated during a Senate hearing on the nation’s COVID response. Paul accused Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of “parad[ing] around in two masks for show.”

Fauci disagreed with Paul’s accusation, but the Senator didn’t let up.

“You can’t get it again,” Paul insisted. “There is virtually zero percent chance you’ll get it, and yet you are telling people that have had the vaccine, who have immunity, you’re defying everything about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated,” Senator Paul continued. “Instead, you should be saying, ‘There is no science to say we’re going to have a problem from the large number of people we’ve vaccinated.’”

“You want to get rid of vaccine hesitancy?” Paul asked. “Tell them to quit wearing their mask after getting the vaccine. You want people to get the vaccine? Give them a reward instead of telling them that the nanny state’s going to be there for three more years, and you gotta wear a mask forever. People don’t want to hear it and there’s no science behind it.”

“Well,” began Fauci, “let me just state, for the record, that masks are not theater, masks are protective—”

“If you have immunity they’re theatre. If you already have immunity you’re wearing a mask to give comfort to others. You’re not wearing a mask because of any science,” Senator Paul, a doctor, explained.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.