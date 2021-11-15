The Morning Briefing: Evil Democrats Want to Pretend That Inflation Doesn't Hurt

Top O’ the Briefing

As you may have noticed, America is experiencing a bit of financial distress.

Gwendolyn:

Each month economists attempt to gauge how average Americans are weathering the ups and downs of the U.S. economy. By using the simple yet clever technique of adding the U.S. unemployment rate (4.8%) to the current rate of inflation (6.22%) economists quantify the economic well-being of the country into a Misery Index. The current U.S. Misery Index stands at 10.82%.

If you have spent any time at all perusing the mainstream media you have been told that the money hemorrhaging from your wallet ain’t no thang.

But it is.

Democrats want us to believe that this economical train wreck that Gropey Joe is subjecting us to is somehow normal. Only in the fever-dream of an avowed leftist could this economy be a good thing. It’s gotten so bad for them that they are trying to convince you that the $90 you just spent to fill up your Altima is actually a good thing.

Sorry, lefty macroeconomics lecture, it still costs a lot.

Beltway elitist Democrats truly believe that Americans who have to pay for things don’t understand what’s going on with their wallets.

Spoiler alert: we do.

This will ultimately be the Democrats’ undoing. As their own James Carvillle once said, it’s “the economy, stupid.” They can’t wish away the real-world consequences of their actions.

Democrats want you to be miserable.

Conservatives don’t.

Choose wisely.

[WATCH] Kruiser’s ‘Beyond the Briefing’—Democrats Need a Useless/Diversity Axis

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 75: The Case Against Kyle Rittenhouse, Part 1

The Only Reason Why You Know What Really Happened to Kyle Rittenhouse

Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain May Have Doomed The Vaccine Mandate

Early COVID Treatment Summit In Florida Draws 1,000 Doctors

Left-Wing NBC Anchor Utters November’s Most Elitist Line

