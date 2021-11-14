Early COVID Treatment Summit In Florida Draws 1,000 Doctors

On Saturday, Nov. 6, a group of doctors held a seminar in Ocala, Fla. The seminar qualified attendees for Continuing Medical Education credits. Speakers included an expert in epidemiology who explained the mechanisms of viral replication in human cells, a researcher who invented a promising new method of vaccination, and clinicians describing modes of treatment.

If that were the entire story, it would hardly bear mentioning. But this was no ordinary medical conference. Dr. John Littell, the organizer of the conference, brought together some of the most prominent doctors on the front lines of fighting and treating COVID-19. In fact, he was able to gather some of the leading experts advocating for early treatment of COVID-19, including Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Peter McCullough, and several other members of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).

In an interview with PJ Media, Dr. Littell talked about his reasons for bringing the Global COVID Summit to Florida. He said the whole thing came together in about three weeks. Despite that short planning time, over 1,000 doctors and medical professionals from across Florida attended. This resulted from the first Global COVID Summit that took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico two months prior.

“It became evident that we needed to act quickly,” Littell said, “because of what we were seeing with vaccine mandates around the country. I myself have been bombarded with requests to write medical exemptions for my patients. Then the attempt to vaccinate all the children in America. We knew we had to move quickly.”

Littell says the vital message the FLCCC wants to get across is the preservation of patients’ rights. Littell and the other doctors in the alliance are united in three main points, which were repeated throughout the summit:

Healthy children should NOT receive the mRNA vaccine, as they are at virtually zero risk from the virus and the long term effects of the virus on children have not been studied; American health agencies must immediately recognize the superiority of natural immunity among those who have recovered from COVID-19—No vaccine for those with natural immunity; Stop blocking doctors from prescribing early treatments and life-saving drugs.

Littell and other doctors from the FLCCC will be at the Medical Freedom Rally on Tuesday at 1 p.m., on the steps of the Capitol Building in Tallahassee, as the legislature meets in an emergency session called by Gov. Ron DeSantis to debate bills pushing back on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates and restrictions on personal liberty. Littell told PJ Media that there are three buses from Ocala and several others from across the state. Organizers told PJ Media the rally could become huge.

The urgency is real. Littell said in the interview that he knows three doctors serving as chiefs of staff at hospital and clinic systems who lost their jobs over approving early treatment protocols:

We were really fighting an uphill battle in the medical profession. Very few physicians are in a position anymore where they can speak up. They’re all being told by the hospital systems and the insurance companies, specifically that if they speak out on this issue of Ivermectin, they’re going to lose their positions. I’ve had three people now I know of that lost their positions as Chief of Staff. Even their licenses, where we know, the Board of Medical Examiners and the state boards have all agreed that doctors who are prescribing these medications need to be looked at and reconsider their applications. I’m going to be applying for my license in Florida in January and it’s quite conceivable that I might get a letter from the state of Florida saying, well, you’ve written over 2,000 prescriptions for Ivermectin. So there’s a definite reluctance, even though physicians support this, for them to come out of the closet.

This dampening effect has consequences for how doctors practice medicine. Littell says many have become robotic in their application of protocols approved by the medical establishment instead of thinking outside the box and trying safe, inexpensive treatments that could in fact be more effective than what drug salesmen and insurance companies pressure them to prescribe.

The way Dr. Littell describes it, it could be a real uphill battle to get the medical establishment back to a point where the doctor treats the patient, with informed consent, without interference or intrusion by federal and state bureaucrats or insurance companies in the exam room.

Judging by the numerous standing ovations from the doctors, medical professionals, and researchers in attendance, a real appetite appears to exist for a return to the practice of more honest medicine.

You can hear the entire interview at this link for the Behind the Curtain podcast.

The full declaration, which can be found at this website, reads:

WE, THE PHYSICIANS OF THE WORLD, united and loyal to the Hippocratic Oath, recognizing the imminent threat to humanity brought forth by current Covid-19 policies, are compelled to declare the following: WHEREAS, after 20 months of research, millions of patients treated, hundreds of clinical trials performed and scientific data shared, we have demonstrated and documented our success and understanding in combating COVID-19; WHEREAS, in considering the risks vs. benefits of major policy decisions, thousands of physicians and medical scientists worldwide have reached consensus on three foundational principles; NOW THEREFORE, IT IS: RESOLVED, THAT HEALTHY CHILDREN SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO FORCED VACCINATION (view supporting evidence) Negligible clinical risks from SARS-CoV-2 infection exist for healthy children under eighteen.

Long term safety of the current COVID vaccines in children cannot be determined prior to instituting such policies. Without high-powered, reproducible, long term safety data, risks to the long-term health status of children remain too high to support use in healthy children.

Children risk severe, adverse events from receiving the vaccine. Permanent physical damage to the brain, heart, immune and reproductive system associated with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-based genetic vaccines has been demonstrated in children.

Healthy, unvaccinated children are critical to achieving herd immunity. Natural immunity is proven to tolerate infection, benefiting community protection while there is insufficient data to assess whether Covid vaccines assist herd immunity. RESOLVED, THAT NATURALLY IMMUNE PERSONS RECOVERED FROM SARS-CoV-2 SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY RESTRICTIONS OR VACCINE MANDATES (view supporting evidence) Natural immunity is the most protective, and longest-lasting solution against the development of COVID-19 disease and its more serious outcomes.

Naturally immune persons are at the lowest risk of transmission, thus should not be subject to travel, professional, medical or social restrictions.

Natural immunity provides the best source of herd immunity, a condition necessary for eradicating the Covid virus. RESOLVED, THAT ALL HEALTH AGENCIES AND INSTITUTIONS SHALL CEASE INTERFERING WITH PHYSICIANS TREATING INDIVIDUAL PATIENTS (view supporting evidence) Early intervention with numerous, available agents has proven to be safe and effective, and has saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

No medicine already given regulatory approval shall be restricted from “off-label” use, particularly during this global humanitarian crisis caused by a rapidly mutating virus, which requires quick to adopt treatment strategies.

Health agencies shall be prohibited from interfering with physicians prescribing evidence-based treatments they deem necessary, and insurance companies must cease blocking payments for life-saving medicine prescribed by doctors. RECOMMENDED LEGISLATIVE OR EXECUTIVE ACTION: We believe that violating any of these three principles unnecessarily and directly risks death to our citizens. We hereby recommend the leaders of states, provinces and nations legislate or take executive action to prohibit the three practices described above.

The entire conference is worth checking out, but especially watch the first video with Dr. Robert Malone. He invented mRNA vaccines, and he has grave doubts about the current efficacy of the vaccines on the market for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. All videos are at globalcovidsummit.org/page/florida.

Much, much more information about how to treat COVID-19 is available at the FLCCC website, covid19criticalcare.com/.