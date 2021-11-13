ICYMI: Three Things the Left Hopes You Missed This Week

There is a lot going on and it’s easy to miss important facts, especially facts that the pinko news cucks like Don Lemon, Rachel Maddow, and Lester Holt DON’T want you to know and refuse to talk about.

Here are just a few:

Jan. 6

A man who threw a chair in the Capitol on Jan. 6, not in the direction of cops, was just sentenced to 30 days in the slammer. Another man was handed a 3-year sentence for fighting with cops that day. I don’t condone violence; I just want to point out that Antifa and BLM sacked our nation’s cities for months, causing over $1 billion in damages, and very few of the rioters have seen the inside of a prison. Almost 50% of them had their federal charges dropped, many of which involved assaulting police officers. BLM and their non-binary siblings, Antifa, assaulted 2,037 officers, compared to 140 officers assaulted at the Capitol.

What have we learned? Violence is okay as long as you’re fighting, burning, and looting for the commies.

Rittenhouse

Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse ventilated three Antifa slags who were attacking him. Gaige Grosskreutz, the only one to survive, was carrying a concealed gun that night, which is illegal, as his concealed carry permit had “expired”. So is “brandishing” his weapon.

Did Grosskreutz’s concealed carry permit “expire” or was it revoked? Or did he even have one? It appears he was arrested in 2015 for being a felon in possession of a firearm, yet there doesn’t seem to be a felony conviction on his Wisconsin rap sheet. Perhaps he was nailed on a felony elsewhere? If so, that means he should NEVER have been granted a concealed carry permit.

FACT-O-RAMA! Grosskreutz was once arrested for hitting his grandmother. #ToughGuy

The left is screaming, “Why did Rittenhouse have a gun?!?!” What EVERYONE should be asking is, how did Grosskreutz get one, and why wasn’t he arrested? Meanwhile, the left is crying in their soup over Joseph Rosenbaum, who was shot and killed by Rittenhouse. I won’t say what he did to five boys, aged nine to eleven, but he got ten years for it. Anthony Huber, the other lad whom Rittenhouse shot and killed, is a repeat domestic abuser and a felon.

Only in lefty la-la land can a white guy shoot three white people who are attacking him, and still be called a “white supremacist.”

What have we learned? The lefties, once again, won’t arrest their own. On the night Grosskreutz attacked Rittenhouse, it appears he was not legally able to own a gun, much less carry one concealed, yet Grosskreutz was never arrested in the wake of the shooting. Add on another felony to the person who gave or sold him the gun, and a misdemeanor for brandishing.

FACT-O-RAMA! Rittenhouse was jailed for roughly two months after perforating fascist anarchists in what everyone, and hopefully the jury, sees as self-defense. He was freed on $2 million bail. In other news, 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins, a black man, brought a gun to his high school, shot three people, not in self-defense, and was released on a $75,000 bond the next day. So much for black victimization. The differences here are glaring: defend yourself against the Democrats’ brown shirts and you go to jail, maybe for decades. Yet when a black guy shoots three people in a school he’s out in less than a day. His mommy even threw him a party.

Just a thought here, but I believe this case is meant to send a warning to other brave patriots who may want to clean BLM’s graffiti, extinguish Antifa’s fires, and protect American cities. Leftists want to send an 18-year-old to prison for decades for defending a town he spends a lot of time in (Kyle’s dad, grandmother, uncle, and cousins live in Kenosha).

Loudon County, VA

Remember the trans animal who orally, vaginally, and “accidentally” anally raped a 15-year-old girl in a high school ladies’ room? His mommy believes the victim was capable of fighting back and chose not to do so.

“If I was in a position where I was about to be raped, I would be screaming, kicking, everything,” the mother, choosing not to give her name, stated to the Daily Mail. “You’re 15. You can reasonably defend yourself. You’re not just going to sit there and take it. And so, because there wasn’t a presence of a fight, he felt it was okay to keep going.”

I’m guessing her coffee mug doesn’t say “World’s Best Mom.”

Remember Stacy Langton, the mother who read passages from graphic, pedo-porn books available in her kids’ high school library? See her video below.

SERIOUS LANGUAGE WARNING HERE

She has been banned from entering the school’s library. How DARE a parent not want their kids reading books that glamourize child molestation.

What have we learned? Parents who don’t want their kids raped by a trans student get beaten up and arrested. Parents who oppose pedo-porn are banned from the library, and parents who show up at school board meetings are “domestic terrorists.”

The commies are brainwashing our kids. They are trying to normalize pedophilia. They are banning, arresting, and stigmatizing concerned parents.

