The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 75: The Case Against Kyle Rittenhouse, Part 1

I have been obsessed with the Rittenhouse trial and I have been watching it intently (while screaming at the screen intermittently). How has this injustice gone on for so long? This trial should have been over days ago, but it’s still going and I am here to break it down for you. In part one of this series, I let you hear from Kyle Rittenhouse about what kind of person he is and what he was doing in Kenosha on the night of the riots. I break down his testimony and point out everything interesting that has happened, in case you missed it.

Next week, I will show you the prosecutorial misconduct (and there is so much of it, it's hard to believe the DA hasn't been thrown in jail yet). The audio I use in the podcast is from the YouTube channel Rekeita Law, which should not be missed. It's the only place you'll see honest reporting about this case, besides conservative media like PJM and the Salem Media family.