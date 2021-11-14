News & Politics

Elon Musk Spanks Bernie Sanders, Leftists Melt Down

By Gwendolyn Sims Nov 14, 2021 7:04 PM ET
(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File)

It’s a day ending in “y,” so that means Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is out there somewhere bleating about “the rich” and “taxes” and “fair share” and stuff. Saturday was no exception as the octogenarian (or more likely his Gen Z interns) took to Twitter to pontificate to the leftist black hole that is the Twitterverse:

“We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period,” Sanders angrily tweeted while shaking his fists at the sky. Not one to be outdone by the 80-year-old socialist’s staff, the “extremely wealthy” businessman Elon Musk hilariously responded by tweeting, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”

We feel you, Elon. We’d all prefer to forget him, but like a bad penny, he keeps coming back. “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …,” added Musk.

There’s been no answer from the Sanders camp as of yet, but boy did Musk rile up the self-righteous and hateful left (but I repeat myself). You see, it’s never enough for the leftists. Even though Musk recently sold a combined $6.9 billion worth of shares in his electric car company Telsa plus 1.2 million shares held by his trust, the rabid and envious left is so darn mad that Musk made money (gasp!) on the deals and he didn’t give it away to…them (of course!). Here’s a sampling:

Well, you get the picture: crotchety old very wealthy multi-millionaire life-long politician targets “extremely wealthy” entrepreneurial businessman for imaginary slights, and businessman snarks back (because Twitter), and the left not only melts down but has their collective hands out. Some things never change.

Gwendolyn Sims
Gwendolyn Sims is a freelance contributor to PJMedia where she covers current news, politics, and culture. She is based in Southern California—for now—but her heart remains in Real America.  Follow her on Twitter and Parler.
Tags: BERNIE SANDERS ELON MUSK TAXES
