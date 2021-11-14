Elon Musk Spanks Bernie Sanders, Leftists Melt Down

It’s a day ending in “y,” so that means Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is out there somewhere bleating about “the rich” and “taxes” and “fair share” and stuff. Saturday was no exception as the octogenarian (or more likely his Gen Z interns) took to Twitter to pontificate to the leftist black hole that is the Twitterverse:

We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 13, 2021

“We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period,” Sanders angrily tweeted while shaking his fists at the sky. Not one to be outdone by the 80-year-old socialist’s staff, the “extremely wealthy” businessman Elon Musk hilariously responded by tweeting, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”

Recommended: Misery Index: Average Americans Feel the Pinch of the Biden Economy

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

We feel you, Elon. We’d all prefer to forget him, but like a bad penny, he keeps coming back. “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …,” added Musk.

Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

There’s been no answer from the Sanders camp as of yet, but boy did Musk rile up the self-righteous and hateful left (but I repeat myself). You see, it’s never enough for the leftists. Even though Musk recently sold a combined $6.9 billion worth of shares in his electric car company Telsa plus 1.2 million shares held by his trust, the rabid and envious left is so darn mad that Musk made money (gasp!) on the deals and he didn’t give it away to…them (of course!). Here’s a sampling:

Bernie wants you to pay a fair wage, pay your workers for time off during Covid, pay fair taxes, stop taking billions in subsidies and focus your efforts on saving Earth instead of terraforming Mars. Capeesh? — Jacqueline Anne Thompson (@ThatsJacqueline) November 14, 2021

I would like you to pay for my student loan debt. Maybe a chunk of everyone’s student loan debt. At the very least, send over a free Tesla. Thanks. — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) November 14, 2021

This is so creepy and cruel to say. Why won’t you just try to help the country with all those profits and pay your taxes like the rest of us. ?or just stay in space. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 14, 2021

Well, you get the picture: crotchety old very wealthy multi-millionaire life-long politician targets “extremely wealthy” entrepreneurial businessman for imaginary slights, and businessman snarks back (because Twitter), and the left not only melts down but has their collective hands out. Some things never change.

Follow the latest on this story and more when you subscribe to PJ MEDIA VIP and use Promo Code 2022 for 40% off this week only. This is the largest discount we’ve ever offered to make sure you have all the news you need.