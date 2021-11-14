Left-Wing NBC Anchor Utters November's Most Elitist Line

NBC Business Correspondent Stephanie Ruhle may have just captured the ignominious award for most tone-deaf, out-of-touch lines so far this month.

As food, energy, and fuel prices soar to record levels, the former hedge fund manager says we can all afford it, so stop your darn whining.

According to the erstwhile Deutsche Bank executive, people should have been saving money during the pandemic, and most households have investments in the stock market, which is doing well.

Of course, most of the money people have in the market is tied to retirement accounts, so is Ruhle advising them to tap into their 401Ks early just to survive the winter?

And what about the people who lost their jobs due to her beloved government-enforced lockdowns?

Ruhle finally got to the gist of her ‘dirty little secret’ and it’s that we can afford to live with inflation just fine, so shut your mouth.

“While nobody likes to pay more, we have the money to do so,” she argued. “We need to put all of this into perspective.”

The gaslighting here is rather impressive. I think the left has really convinced themselves that inflation isn’t a big deal.

We know the White House gets their one-sided “news” from NBC and folks like Ruhle, and it explains so much.

Ruhle is no stranger to recent controversy.

A federal appeals court ruled that zany White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s Sept. 9 retweet of her Twitter post was an endorsement of her claim about a vaccine mandate “work-around.”

Ruhle’s post said, “OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is an ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations.”

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals mentioned the retweet in its Friday decision reaffirming a stay on Biden’s mandate, following a legal challenge from Texas and several other states, according to Reuters.