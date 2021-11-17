The Morning Briefing: Let's Hope We Survive the Rittenhouse Circus

Top O’ the Briefing

This country has been bouncing from one overly-tense crisis to another for far too long now. It’s difficult to remember when the last time things were calm for any length of time. It’s not that I think we’ll be lighting a unity candle and linking arms for a nationwide Kumbaya rendition anytime soon, but it would be nice if emotions weren’t constantly ratcheted to a fever pitch.

Just in time for the holidays, another potential powderkeg has been added to the calendar.

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is heading into the endgame phase now:

The Hill reported that defense attorneys put a “pile of paper slips with the numbers of the 18 jurors, which he said had been exhibited to the defendant, in the raffle drum.” And then Rittenhouse “selected six slips of paper one by one, eliminating those six and leaving 12 official jurors.” One person of color reportedly remains on the jury. The seven-woman, five-man jury will weigh whether or not Rittenhouse legally used self-defense when he fired his Smith and Wesson M&P rifle at Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber as they attacked him and grabbed his gun, killing them, and at Gaige Grosskreutz after he drew his pistol at point blank range, wounding him.

This trial has, of course, been far more politically charged than it should have been because the mainstream media pretty much tried it in the court of public opinion long before any charges were even filed. The MSM has been lying about this case from the get-go and it’s still doing so.

It’s almost like they want this situation to go south.

Kevin wrote a post yesterday about the tensions building up outside the courthouse, which included this tweet from our Townhall colleague Julio Rosas, who is on the scene:

There’s a mix of pro and anti-Rittenhouse protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse today as we wait for a verdict. There’s a few men who are wearing this hat: pic.twitter.com/0Lyss86rXN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 16, 2021

Predictably, there are some representatives of Black Lives Matter on the scene. Wherever they are, trouble is sure to follow. As we discussed last week, they’re the real domestic terrorist problem in the United States.

It’s impossible to get a read on how the jury will react. The prosecution was an absolute train wreck but, again, the MSM has been trying to put its thumb on the scale of justice. There’s also the danger that any unrest over the outcome in Kenosha will spread throughout the country.

Maybe we will catch a break and justice will be served and cities won’t go up in flames.

Then we can return to our regularly scheduled Biden disasters.

