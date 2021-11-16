The Myths of Black Victimization and White Supremacy in Today's The United States

How many lefty Facebook chowderheads have you seen say, “If Rittenhouse was black the cops would have shot him dead!” Let’s look into that.

Eighteen-year-old Timothy Simpkins recently got beaten up at school. He came back later, pulled a gun, shot the kid who beat him up, and shot two others in the process. A fourth person was injured in the fracas. He was out on $75,000 bond in less than 24 hours. His mommy threw him a party.

Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse shot three white rioters who were assaulting him. He was deemed a “white supremacist” by lefty news. He spent roughly two months in juvenile detention and was released on $2 million bail, most of which was donated by supporters. Otherwise, he’d still be there.

Logically, one would assume the school shooter should be kept behind bars. He didn’t fire in self-defense. He also shot two unintended targets. Why was he allowed out on such low bail? Most likely, his skin color.

Timothy Simpkins, who spent less than a full day behind bars for shooting three people, is black. Kyle Rittenhouse is white.

Yeah that's a good point. For instance, an 18 year old black male shot multiple people at school and was released on $75,000 bail the very next day. There is a racial double standard here but it doesn't cut the way the media pretends. https://t.co/j3WyGFyMAx — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 15, 2021

But wait, how can that be? Everyone knows “systemic racism” is keeping black people in jail, right? White supremacists are running the nation. How can that scenario be possible? It must be a fluke.

It’s not a fluke. We all know that BLM and their gender-fluid sisters of Antifa torched the nation with near impunity. Take a look at the comparison between the George Floyd riots and the Capitol melee, regarding damages, crimes, and arrests. If this country is run by white supremacists, they are doing a lousy job of it.

Chicago’s one-two woke punch, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and State’s attorney Kim Foxx are keeping black criminals, many violent, out on the streets.

Lightfoot enacted a new foot pursuit policy preventing cops from chasing certain criminals. If arrested, Foxx’s policy allows criminals to go free. There is something “systemic” happening with black criminals in Chicago’s criminal justice system, but it’s not racism.

In Chicago's high-end entertainment district, two white men are attacked by a spontaneous black mob of 100 or so, including women as well as men. Many join in to taunt them or loot from them. A far as I can tell, no one attempts to intervene or help.https://t.co/D40l5DSjpw — Mahound's Paradise (@MahoundParadise) August 30, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! A person is shot in Chicago every 1 hour, 53 minutes; one is killed every 10 hours, seven minutes, and 81.9% are black.

Seattle is no better. Frankie Robertson ambushed a cop. A “woke” judge set his bail at a mere $50,000 for attempting to kill a cop. That means he only needs $5,000 to walk out of jail. Where is this “systemic racism” we keep hearing about? The system seems to be working pretty well for black criminals, even those who try to kill cops.

Related: What Have We Learned? The ‘White Supremacy’ Bit Is Hack

San Fransisco is a toilet, literally. They are also the “wokest” city in the U.S. So woke, they have turned a blind, and sometimes blurry eye to black crime.

A young black man set fire to a woman’s hair on a bus. The authorities were so eager to catch him they blurred his face in the video.

People riding the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system complained of waves of crime, frequently violent. The good people at BART decided to fight the crime by installing cameras on the train and buses. What the cameras caught was kept a secret. The BART people thought showing the videos they’d acquired would be racist.

Kerry Hamill, assitant general manager at BART, stated to the press. “Furthermore, disproportionate elevation of crimes on transit interfaces with local media in such a way to unfairly affect and characterize riders of color, leading to sweeping generalizations in media reports and a high level of racially insensitive commentary directed toward the District through our social media channels, email, and call centers.”

That sounds like black privilege to me. But wait, there’s more.

San Fransisco recently saw 21 Walgreens stores close due to a crazy amount of shoplifting after the state decided people could swipe $950 worth of goods with near impunity. Most of the West Coast is down with the cause. Here is “white privilege” purloining 10 cases of beer in Seattle.

SEATTLE REFORMED POLICE LAWS 101: Stealing is decriminalized. Police aren’t legally allowed to pursue the suspect. The cycle repeats.pic.twitter.com/nipRv1ef4r — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 10, 2021

Not every shoplifter is black, but in the videos we’ve seen, most are. Black people make up only 5.21% of San Fransisco’s population.

It almost seems like California’s politicians changed the shoplifting laws to help these criminals who are helping themselves.

FACT-O-RAMA! New York City’s Mayor Komrade de Blasio released thousands of criminals because of the China flu, even though fewer than 1% of NYC’s COVID patients were prisoners.

If anything, I’m seeing a great deal of black privilege in our judicial system. Low bail for criminals, charges dropped, and blurred videos of violent offenders.

Not to mention the fact that FBI stats prove that “white supremacists” aren’t slaughtering black people. They actually show just the opposite, despite the fact that white people outnumber black people five to one.

White supremacy is a boogeyman that just doesn’t exist. The Anti-Defamation League believes there are only 3,000 Klan klowns in the entire nation, and they are crumbling. You wouldn’t know that by watching wealthy Yale grad Joy Reid, who is living proof that “systemic racism and “white supremacy” do not exist in any serious manner.