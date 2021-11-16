CBO Proves the Biden Administration Is Lying on Multiple Fronts

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has effectively declared that President Joe Biden, Co-President Ron Klain, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are liars.

Coincidentally avoiding discussion of catastrophes in the Middle East and along our southern border, Biden, Klain, and Pelosi have long insisted their Build Back Better social welfare boondoggle “costs nothing.”

Nancy Pelosi on $3.5 Trillion bill: "The dollar amount, as the president said, is zero." pic.twitter.com/VQBbxV9pkt — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 29, 2021

Sane counter-arguments from sentient conservatives, explaining how the bill costs way more than nothing, have proven correct.

“The White House has begun bracing lawmakers for a disappointing estimate from the budget office, which is likely to find that the cost of the overall package will not be fully paid for with new tax revenue over the coming decade. Senior administration officials are urging lawmakers to disregard the budget office assessment, saying it is being overly conservative in its calculations,” the New York Times reported Tuesday.

A formal score is expected Friday.

Why did the Biden administration and congressional Democrats lie? Do they think Americans don’t understand taxes, government spending, or debt?

Do they think we won’t care that our government paid over $562 billion in interest payments alone for the debt during fiscal year 2021?

I am no economist, but I realize every cent we use to pay down past debt is money we can’t spend on items we need now or will in the future. I am sure others are cognizant too, despite what Team Biden thinks.

Separately, the Biden administration continues to mislead and ignore the southern border chaos.

Updated numbers released Monday night show that in the past fiscal year, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reported more than 1.6 million unlawful border crossers — approximately double the fiscal year preceding the pandemic, and four times the fiscal year total that overlapped the pandemic.

During former President Donald Trump’s tenure, CBP encountered only 310,000 people attempting to cross the Rio Grande or into California and Arizona during fiscal year 2017. The following year saw roughly 400,00, before jumping to 859,000 in fiscal year 2019 before the pandemic saw a decrease.

Yet a New York Times headline Tuesday blared, “Unauthorized Migration Across the Mexico-U.S. Border Slips.”

The single monthly total is down from its peak, but still well above prior years.

Why do migrants continue to come in massive numbers, especially when the embattled vice president told them not to?

The migrants undoubtedly have received information from family members who have already made it, or the media, or from the coyotes offering to help them for a sizable fee.

Live in La Joya, TX this morning as 200+ migrants crossed illegally in just this one spot. Most were families and unaccompanied kids/minors who turned themselves in. Groups of runners were apprehended by agents in the brush nearby. Activity continues to pick up here. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/hDv7BNrtaf — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 16, 2021

Sen. Chuck Grassley may be 88, but he slammed the Biden administration during a Tuesday hearing featuring DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for policies that led to a “sorry state of affairs” at the southern border.

“​The most solemn responsibility of the Department of Homeland Security is to protect the people of the United States,” the Iowan said. “In choosing to actively ignore the immigration laws passed by Congress, and in choosing to pursue policies that encourage unprecedented levels of uncontrolled illegal immigration to the United States, this Administration and this DHS have failed on both counts​.”

Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says it has been "several weeks" since he last spoke with border czar Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/XPjGloxByX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2021

Biden, meanwhile, still has never visited the Mexico-United States border.