Pro-Pedo Prof Gets Clown-Slapped and Placed on Leave

Allyn Walker, a trans assistant professor at Old Dominion University (ODU) and author of the book A Long, Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity, was put on administrative leave by the college he/she/they/zhim-zhim works for on Tuesday.

The book tries to normalize pedophilia. Apparently, that didn’t go over well with some folks. Old Dominion issued a statement:

Reactions to Dr. Walker’s research and book have led to concerns for their safety and that of the campus. Furthermore, the controversy over Dr. Walker’s research has disrupted the campus and community environment and is interfering with the institution’s mission of teaching and learning. “I want to state in the strongest terms possible that child sexual abuse is morally wrong and has no place in our society,” said ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. “This is a challenging time for our University, but I am confident that we will come together and move forward as a Monarch family.”

The news hit Twitter, and people are reacting.

BREAKING: Allyn Walker has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately pic.twitter.com/3UUgnD9RqI — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 16, 2021

Walker’s book is just the latest attempt by people on the left to normalize pedophilia. They’ve gone so far as to try to rename child molesters, calling them “minor-attracted persons” or “MAPs.” REAL people aren’t buying it.

Beware of individuals on the internet using the MAP acronym. That means "Minor Attracted Person". These people are pedophiles and they're trying to soften the language to make their "orientation" acceptable. — 👑 Duke 👑 (@Duke_Lucas_) November 16, 2021

Unfortunately, some lefties are defending the pedos. Like this “Chester the molester” below:

The guy in the picture in the tweet above just looks like a creeper.

As I reported on November 12, I expect to see “maps” added to the gay alphabet soon: “LGBTM.” It seems I’m not alone.

Hmm.

Take a child.

Persuade them they are trans.

Get them on puberty blockers.

Prevent their body maturing through puberty. MAP – Minor Attracted Person. The new ‘acceptable’ word for Paedophile. They are now trying to add paedophiles to the LGBTQ+ umbrella. https://t.co/39uU4ICkM4 — Gavin Barrie 🏳️‍🌈🐕🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👬🎮 🦖 (@jammach) November 14, 2021

The hoopla began when Walker was interviewed by a group called Prostasia, which pretends to be against pederasty yet believes in child sex dolls.

“I’ve definitely heard the idea that you brought up though that the use of the term minor-attracted person suggests that it’s okay to be attracted to children,” Walked told Prostasia. “But using a term that communicates who someone is attracted to doesn’t indicate anything about the morality of that attraction.”

Before your liberal sister-in-law claims this clown Walker is a one-off, show her websites that support pedophiles, like this one. Or this one, with what is undoubtedly the most disturbing photograph I’ve ever seen.

I remember when libs tried to pretend NAMBLA wasn’t real.

Social media wasn’t the only scene of the outrage. Old Dominion students weren’t having it either.

“I was very surprised and shocked. I actually didn’t believe it until I saw it on Twitter,” the president of the ODU College Republicans, Andrew Lambakis, said. “I’m actually thinking about planning a peaceful protest against Allyn Walker.”

A message from the pit of Hell https://t.co/7Xtt5IGAEI — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) November 12, 2021

RELATED: Step Aside, Trans People, The Left has a New Mission: Normalizing Pedophilia