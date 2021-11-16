Jury Deliberations Begin in Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Case and Look Who Chose the Jury

Kyle Rittenhouse had to draw the lots himself to select the jurors who are now deliberating whether he will go free or live in a locked cell for the rest of his life.

Judge Bruce Schroeder revealed earlier in the trial that the jury would be selected by numbers pulled from a cage, like lottery winners are.

On Tuesday, Rittenhouse was the one who had to draw the numbers.

The Hill reported that defense attorneys put a “pile of paper slips with the numbers of the 18 jurors, which he said had been exhibited to the defendant, in the raffle drum.” And then Rittenhouse “selected six slips of paper one by one, eliminating those six and leaving 12 official jurors.”

One person of color reportedly remains on the jury.

The seven-woman, five-man jury will weigh whether or not Rittenhouse legally used self-defense when he fired his Smith and Wesson M&P rifle at Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber as they attacked him and grabbed his gun, killing them, and at Gaige Grosskreutz after he drew his pistol at point blank range, wounding him.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for killing Huber; first degree reckless homicide for killing Joseph Rosenbaum; reckless endangerment of Daily Caller reporter Ritchie McGinnis; attempted first degree intentional homicide for shooting and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz; and first degree reckless endangerment for shooting at a man who kicked Rittenhouse in the face when he was on the ground.

Rittenhouse and a few of his buddies answered the call of a former city councilman and the owner of the Car Source business to secure the one remaining location that hadn’t been torched by rioters over the previous days. Rittenhouse also served as a medic that night.