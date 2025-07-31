The Mainstream Media Is Lying: Republicans Are NOT Abandoning Israel — They Are Embracing It!

Nobody in the media will admit it, but the only reason why liberals give a damn about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is because Jews are involved. That’s it.

If the Jews weren’t there, nobody in the West would care.

After all, in the Middle East alone, there are half a dozen ongoing wars, battles, and unresolved tribal conflicts. There’s the Syrian Civil War, with various ethnicities still jockeying for supremacy — often engaging in war tactics that come far closer to actual “genocide” than anything in Gaza. There’s the War in Yemen, where somewhere between 150,000 to 227,000 have already died, mostly civilians.

And if you exit the Middle East, there are endless examples of real, actual colonial powers conquering and subjugating their neighbors: China with Tibet, Taiwan, and Hong Kong; Russia with Crimea and Ukraine.

Question: When was the last time a liberal took to the streets for Tibet? Or demanded a “Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions” movement against China?

Even if you wanted to take the “gene” out of genocide (linguistically, there is no Palestinian “gene”) and define it along cultural lines, Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Muslims, Christians, Jews, and nonbelievers can profess their faith (or lack thereof) freely and openly. About 18% of Israel’s population is Muslim; 21% are Arab. That makes it an odd poster boy for “cultural genocide against the Muslims” — especially given the plight of the Uyghur Muslims in Chinese-controlled Xinjiang:

Since 2017, between 800,000-2,000,000 million Uyghurs have been held in Xinjiang's concentration prisons, commonly referred to as "re-education camps." Uyghurs are forced to participate in CCP indoctrination programs in which detainees are forced to abandon their Muslim faith and culture. The CCP forbids use of the Uyghur language and imposes Mandarin Chinese within these camps. Inside camps, CCP officials subject Uyghurs to physical beatings, sexual assault, and gang rapes of women. The Chinese government's family planning program restricts Uyghur and Turkic Muslim reproduction, preventing births in violation of Article 2d of the Genocide Convention. According to Adrian Zenz, between 2015 and 2018, East Turkistan's Uyghur population growth rate fell by 84%. State-sponsored forced inter-racial marriages between Uyghur women and Han Chinese men are part of "family planning" policies, as are female sterilizations, forced abortions, mass rapes, and sexual torture. The CCP forces Uyghur women to live with Han Chinese men in Uyghur homes. The CCP forcibly removes Uyghur children from their homes and places them in residential schools where they are forbidden to speak the Uyghur language, a violation of Genocide Convention Article 2e. After "reeducation," Uyghurs are forced to work harvesting cotton and other Chinese export products. They are subjected to a modern form of slavery. The CCP's direct attack on Uyghur Muslim religion now includes destruction of Uyghur mosques.

Let’s be honest: If the war in Gaza was being waged by two or three Arab factions, nobody in the West would care. Not one liberal would march in the street. And NOBODY would be using the word “genocide” to describe the situation.

The only reason people care is that Jews are involved. Period, end of story.

(And I’m no English professor, but I’m pretty sure there’s a word for people who single out the Jews. Let me check the dictionary… ah, yes: “Antisemitism.”)

The population of Gaza is about 2.1-ish million people. It’s one of the most densely populated territories on Earth — something Hamas uses to its benefit, deliberately storing weapons around “human shields” and drilling tunnels beneath schools, hospitals, and residential areas.

Given the fog of war, neither side’s stats should be accepted as Gospel. But according to Israel, 14,000 Hamas fighters and 16,000 civilians have died. (According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry, the number of dead Palestinians is now 60,785; they don’t distinguish between civilians and soldiers.)

All loss of life is tragic and awful, but context still matters: The U.S. Department of Defense estimated 1.2 million casualties and 195,000 civilian deaths in the Vietnam War. In 2024 alone, 77,633 people died in the Russia-Ukraine War. That’s the sad reality of it: When war breaks out, lots of innocent people are gonna die.

But yet again, the Jews are singled out. (Funny how that keeps on happening.)

On the Democratic side of the aisle, the antisemites have already won: A pro-Israel candidate will never again lead the Democratic Party. Only 8% of Democrats support Israel’s actions in Gaza. In their eyes, those white-looking Jews are subjugating the darker-skinned “natives,” so the Israelis are (obviously) racist, evil, bloodthirsty colonizers.

At this point, a pro-Israel Democratic nominee would probably trigger a grassroots revolt.

There are some on the left who are embarrassed by the rampant antisemitism on their own side (many of whom are Jewish and have experienced bigotry firsthand). But instead of holding their own side accountable, they’re pretending that the GOP is just as antisemitic. That way, this isn’t a Democratic Party phenomenon, so there’s no reason for Jewish liberals to withhold their DNC donations. This is, ahem, a NATIONAL CONSENSUS! They have a vested financial/political interest in creating the impression that the Republican Party is just as anti-Israel as the Democrats.

Consider the slew of media articles about the GOP’s widening “divisions” over Israel:

Oh no: There’s a “rupture,” “rift,” and “split,” in MAGA! There’s Republican “infighting”! Curses and drat!

Just by looking at those headlines, you’d imagine cratering GOP numbers, with MAGA members suddenly realizing that the liberals were right all along: Israel really is a racist, bloodthirsty country (you know how “those people” are) and doesn’t deserve American support.

Except… the exact opposite is true.

Two days ago, Gallup released a new poll on America’s views on Israel. Turns out, Republican support for Israel DID NOT go down. It DID NOT drop.

In fact, Republican support INCREASED by 5 points:

In contrast [to Democrats and independents], 71% of Republicans say they approve of Israel’s action in Gaza, up from 66% in September. [emphasis added]

Look, when more than 7 out of 10 Republicans are on the same side — and those numbers are actually growing — there is no “rupture,” “rift,” or “split.”

None. Zero. Nada. Zilch. It simply doesn’t exist.

Turns out, most Republicans recognize that Hamas started this war and could end this war whenever it wanted… simply by releasing the hostages.

But they won’t.

Too many Palestinians hate Jews more than they love their own children. And until that changes, war, conflict, and bloodshed are probably inevitable. It sucks, but you reap what you sow.

It also turns out that an online troll named Tucker Carlson and a lightweight Georgia congresswoman named Marjorie Taylor Greene don’t represent the views of the Republican Party. They’re fringe contrarians on this issue, more aligned with the left than the right, and despite the ferocity of their anti-Israel vitriol, they’re losing ground within the GOP.

Like it or not, support for Israel is now one of the key differences between conservatives and liberals. As the National Review noted, “On Israel, Democrats Are the Party of Mamdani, but Republicans Aren’t the Party of Tucker”:

[W]hile one might get the impression from podcasts and social media that there are cracks in traditional Republican support for Israel, that is not at all borne out by the numbers. Among Republicans, 67 percent have a favorable view of Netanyahu (the highest number recorded since Gallup started asking about him in 1999); support for Israel’s war against Hamas is at 71 percent (exactly the same as in the weeks after the October 7 massacres); and despite a spirited debate online, 78 percent backed Israeli action against Iran. This suggests that the constant attacks on Israel being advanced by Tucker Carlson and his ideological allies have not really resonated with actual Republican voters. There has always been a contingent of Republicans who are ambivalent about U.S. support for Israel or outright opposed, as evidenced by the waves made by the likes of Pat Buchanan and Ron Paul in Republican primaries. But as of now, the overwhelming majority of Republicans are as committed to Israel as ever. [emphasis added]

Don’t fall for the mainstream media’s lies about Israel. The Republican Party is as united as ever, standing unapologetically on the side of Western civilization. If anything, our commitment has grown.

It’s the Democratic Party that’s gone AWOL.

