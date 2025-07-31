The Morning Briefing: Everyone on the American Left Wants to Kill You

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Gunduza enjoyed a tequila-spiked limoncello when devouring the television excellence of one Gavin MacLeod.

Somebody had to say it.

It has been noted on many an occasion that we aren't all getting along.

The United States of America in 2025 is a fractured place. What was once a casual political divide has become deep and difficult to navigate. One could say, "Well, it's everybody's fault," but it's not.

The American Left is diving deep into reasons that they should be violent these days. They're hateful. They're combative. And they wish you grievous harm.

From the top down, Democrats have been gleefully advocating for violence against people like you and me. Their politics of hate demand it. Incapable of conversation, they opt for physical assault. This is from my good friend and partner in thought crime, Stephen Green:

"They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for that whole story." That's Cincinnati city councilwoman Victoria Parks (D) taking to Facebook like a damned fool in the wake of that viral beatdown video from outside the city's annual music festival last weekend. Back when politicians still understood small-r republican values — you know, decorum, the common good, civic virtue — something like Parks's comments would have been assumed to be bad satire

Councilwoman Parks is not an outlier. This is the Democratic Party in the Year of our Lord 2025. The Dems freely rationalize all aberrant behavior if it is in the service of fighting ORANGE MAN BAD.

In any battle, it is important to understand the enemy's strength and will. Resources are important, too, but those first two things can really carry the day for those who have enough determination. The Democrats do have that hateful focus right now. They are not being coy about it at all, either.

High-ranking Democrats have been frothing up their voters and telling them to smack their Republican neighbors upside the head for a long time now, but especially since 2016. They feel that their hatred of Donald Trump justifies any and all aberrant behavior. It doesn't, of course; it merely offers continual proof that they are awful people.

Awful people who would casually wish harm — and if I may extrapolate a bit — death upon us.

My contention may seem extreme to some, but I stand by it. It's not just "the Left" who wants to harm all who oppose them politically — it's "the Democrats." We have to be specific about that. The Dem hierarchy is all about "fight" these days, and its not-so-subtle message is that you should be physically assaulted for disagreeing with them.

I will finish with this: It's not a stretch to think that the people who gleefully champion abortion would like to kill their political "inconveniences."

Everything Isn't Awful

Why always the orange cat 😭😺 pic.twitter.com/1apFBLCIvR — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) July 30, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

He's BAAAACK.

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/30/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR THURSDAY, JULY 31, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Hill

Radio: iHeartMedia

Secondary Print: RealClearPolitics

New Media: Frontlines

EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT has lunch with the Vice President

Private Dining Room

Closed Press

4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs an Executive Order

Roosevelt Room

White House Press Pool

Briefing Schedule:

1:00 PM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

