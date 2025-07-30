Nate Morris Gets Bernie Moreno's Endorsement in the Race to Replace Mitch McConnell

Nate Morris, the GOP candidate for the seat that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is vacating, has gotten another important endorsement, this time from a neighboring state. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) has announced that he’s endorsing Morris.

“If we are going to put America First again, we need to send a conservative outsider to Washington, not another career politician - that’s why I am incredibly proud to endorse Nate Morris for the United States Senate” said Moreno, “Nate will stand shoulder to shoulder with me in the fight to secure our border, deport illegals, and say ‘hell no’ to any attempt at amnesty. Join me in supporting Nate and sending a true ally for President Trump to the U.S. Senate” (emphasis in the original).

Morris offered a statement of his own that expressed his gratitude to Moreno for his endorsement.

“I’m humbled to be endorsed by Senator Bernie Moreno — a true America First Senator who built his success in the real world,” Morris said. “Like Bernie, I’m a businessman, not a career politician, and I’m running to take out the D.C. trash. I can’t wait to get to work with Bernie to deport every single illegal that Joe Biden let invade our country, and to put an end to the McConnell brand of America Last politics that has left American workers behind for far too long.”

Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) has also endorsed Morris, as I reported last week. Banks said, “President Trump needs more allies in the Senate, and Nate Morris will never let him or Kentucky down. This is no time for squishy Republicans. Join me in supporting Nate Morris for Senate.”

Morris, who announced his candidacy last month, also received an endorsement from Salem’s Charlie Kirk. He’s running against Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and former Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron in the GOP primary.

“Morris continues his strong momentum coalescing leading America First voices throughout the country in support of his campaign against two career politicians who are fully owned subsidiaries of Mitch McConnell,” reads the press release from Morris’ campaign.

The 44-year-old Morris owns a waste and recycling company, and he lives in Lexington, Ky.

As much as we've celebrated the historic 2024 election, there's still work to be done. 2026 will be here before you know it, which means that we need to get ready to hold on to and expand our GOP majority.

