Kentucky Senate Candidate Nate Morris Gets Key MAGA Endorsement From Jim Banks

The race to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the Senate is in full swing, and one GOP candidate picked up a key endorsement. Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) endorsed Nate Morris on Thursday.

Banks’ endorsement gives Morris some cred from a key ally of Donald Trump. He’s also the first senator to endorse the 44-year-old businessman.

“I’m proud to endorse Nate Morris for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky. Our families come from the same place and share the same working-class roots. Nate understands, just like I do, that America is the greatest country in the world and always worth fighting for,” said Banks in a statement. “Nate is the America First fighter we need in the Senate. President Trump needs more allies in the Senate, and Nate Morris will never let him or Kentucky down. This is no time for squishy Republicans. Join me in supporting Nate Morris for Senate.”

Amen to that.

“I’m incredibly honored to have the support of one of President Trump’s most staunch allies and one of the fiercest opponents of amnesty in the U.S. Senate. I look forward to working with Sen. Banks to continue fighting for President Trump’s America First Agenda and delivering real wins for America’s working class who have been ignored by career politicians for far too long,” replied Morris.

Morris announced his candidacy on Donald Trump, Jr.’s podcast in June, and he also has an endorsement from Charlie Kirk. He’ll face off in the GOP primary against Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and former Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron.

The Cook Political Report rates this race as “solid Republican” with little likelihood for a Democrat flip. It’ll be advantageous to replace McConnell with a true conservative who won’t go wobbly.

As much as we've celebrated the historic 2024 election, there's still work to be done. 2026 will be here before you know it, which means that we need to get ready to hold on to and expand our GOP majority.

