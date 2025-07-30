British-Israeli Former Hostage Says Starmer Would Have Advocated for 'Nazi Control'

Emily Damari was shot in the hand by Hamas and kidnapped from her home in Kfar Aza in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The monsters also shot and killed her 11-year-old dog in front of her. The bullet that killed the dog also struck her leg. When she was released earlier this year, she returned with a bandaged hand and missing fingers, and only she and God know what kind of mental and emotional damage.

Advertisement

Damari, who has dual British and Israeli citizenship, has been pretty outspoken about her ordeal, and she has tirelessly advocated for those who remain in captivity. But today, she has a different message for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer: You're standing on the wrong side of history.

On Tuesday, Starmer announced that the United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza, takes steps toward long-term peace (a two-state solution), and allows the United Nations in to bring aid.

You can watch his full remarks here:

My statement on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and our plan for peace including the recognition of a Palestinian State. pic.twitter.com/aMUCNwJb9z — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 29, 2025

Many have condemned Starmer's remarks, especially British Jewish groups. They say it emboldens extremism and essentially rewards Hamas while hostages remain in captivity.

Related: 'Hi, I'm Doctor Hamas': One Hostage Tells Her Harrowing Story

On Wednesday, in a couple of social media posts, Damari also came out against Starmer, claiming that if he'd been in power during World War II, he would have sided with the Nazis. Here's what she posted on her private Instagram account:

Advertisement

Prime Minister Starmer is not standing on the right side of history. Had he been in power during World War II, would he have advocated recognition for Nazi control of occupied countries like Holland, France, or Poland? This is not diplomacy—it is a moral failure. Shame on you, Prime Minister. As a Dual British-Israeli citizen who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, I am deeply saddened by Prime Minister Starmer’s decision to recognise Palestinian statehood. This move does not advance peace—it risks rewarding terror. It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns legitimacy. By legitimising a state entity while Hamas still controls Gaza and continues its campaign of terror, the Prime Minister is not promoting a solution; he is prolonging the conflict. Recognition under these conditions emboldens extremists and undermines any hope for genuine peace. Shame on you.!!! @keirstarmer

She also posted a version on her public X account:

As a Dual British-Israeli citizen who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, I am deeply saddened by your decision @Keir_Starmer to recognise Palestinian statehood. This move does not advance peace—it risks rewarding terror. It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns… https://t.co/G4DF5AWgjT — Emily Damari (@EmilyDamari1) July 30, 2025

Advertisement

Recommended: More Gruesome October 7 Details: The Oldest and Youngest Victims of Hamas

The Campaign Against Antisemitism, a British NGO, also sees it as appeasement. "Recognition of a Palestinian state should never be wielded as a political weapon. Doing so in the aftermath of an antisemitic pogrom is not only reckless, it is shameful," the organization said, adding, "We call on the U.K. government to ensure that this step strengthens the forces of peace, not extremism, and creates real leverage for a negotiated outcome."

Currently, around 75% of the countries in the United Nations recognize Palestine as a sovereign state. Last week, France became the latest to join the growing number.

Do you know who else is on the wrong side of history? The mainstream media. Join our fight to stand up to their lies and misleading headlines by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Not only do you become part of the resistance, but you gain access to exclusive content and other fun perks. Click here to sign up today and use the code word FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.