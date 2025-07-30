BREAKING: Virginia City Councilman Set on Fire in Horrific Attack

A Danville, Va., city councilman was set on fire and seriously injured in a vicious attack on Wednesday.

Andrew Brooks, owner and publisher of Showcase Magazine, described the horrific attack in an emotional Facebook post.

Advertisement

"Our co-worker, Lee Vogler, was attacked in our office," he began. "An individual forced his way into our office, carrying a five-gallon bucket of gasoline, and poured the gasoline on Lee. Lee attempted to flee. Ran to the front of the building. The individual followed him and set him on fire."

Vogler, who has been a member of the Danville City Council since 2012, also works at Showcase Magazine. According to his city council bio, he is a managing partner of Andrew Brooks Media Group, which owns Showcase.

The alleged attacker, identified as Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, was arrested near the office after fleeing the scene. Danville Police said that Vogler and Hayes knew one another: "Based on the investigation at the time of this release, the victim and the suspect are known to each other and the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation."

"Lee is awake and talking and en route to the burn center in Lynchburg," Brooks said in the video. "Our hearts and prayers are with him."

Danville Vice Mayor James Buckner told ABC13 that Vogler has been flown by helicopter to the UNC burn unit in Chapel Hill. "Please keep our colleague and our brother in your prayers," Buckner said.

According to his campaign website, Vogler attends Compassion Church with his wife, Blair, and their two children, Kingston and Ava. The Vogler family is deeply rooted in this community, as both children attend Danville Public Schools, and are committed to its continued growth and prosperity."

Advertisement

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones released a statement in response to the attack:

Today, our community was shaken by an unthinkable act of violence against Councilman Lee Vogler—our colleague, our friend, and someone we care about deeply. Lee is a member of our City Council family. And today, that family is hurting. Our prayers are with Lee and his loved ones. We are grateful to our first responders and law enforcement for their swift action. Our Council is close. We’ve worked through challenges together—and now, we face this heartbreak together. Please continue to pray for Lee and his family. We’re standing with him—and with each other.

Vogler, who in 2012 was the youngest person ever elected to the city council, is reportedly in serious condition.

According to his bio:

Mr. Vogler is involved in several community activities including serving as Chairman of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority (RIFA), as well as serving on the Staunton River RIFA, the Danville-Pittsylvania Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the West Piedmont Planning District Commission. He has served several years on the Executive Committee for the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. He is also a Past President, and current member, of the Danville Kiwanis Club. In 2017, Mr. Vogler was recognized by the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association as Virginia Local Legislator of the Year. In 2022, he was appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin to the Virginia Small Business Commission.

Advertisement

"Everyone here at Showcase, we don't even really know what to say," a visibly shaken Brooks said. "We're cooperating with the police. Our associate publisher is currently being interviewed by the police in the police station."

"This type of senseless act of violence has to stop," he added. "You do not have the right as a human being to get upset with someone enough to lash out and attempt to harm them in any way, much less this way."

Our prayers are with Councilman Vogler, and we wish him a speedy recovery.