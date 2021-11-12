Let's Get One Thing Straight: The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Is Not About 'White Supremacy'

The headline on the radical publication Democracy Now! gives an inkling of the hysteria on the left over the possibility that Kyle Rittenhouse will go free.

“White Supremacy on Trial: From Rittenhouse in Kenosha to Killers of Ahmaud Arbery, Will They Go Free?”

The two trials couldn’t be about anything more different. So, of course, the left has to bend, twist, fold, spindle, and mutilate the actual subject matter of the trials so that the desired political lesson can be taught to the rest of us.

And today’s lesson is that “white supremacy is everywhere…even if it isn’t.”

The tragedy in Kenosha is still being adjudicated in court. But one thing the trial is not about is “white supremacy.” Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men — all white. Translating it into a trial on “white supremacy” takes a lot of magical thinking and a liberal dose of dishonesty.

It’s not “defending” Kyle Rittenhouse to point this out. It’s a relevant fact of the case. And trying to confuse the issue by bringing in unrelated nonsense like non-existent white supremacy, or the ringtone “God Bless the USA” used by the judge in the case can’t obscure the fact that this is a trial with fairly straightforward facts to determine: Did Kyle Rittenhouse act in self-defense or not.

The left doesn’t want to argue the case based on the facts. They want to invent their own facts, their own issues, to portray Mr. Rittenhouse as some kind of a cold-blooded, right-wing radical gun nut and a racist. And the trial itself is not about self-defense. It’s about too many guns in the hands of Americans. It’s about right-wing, white male dominance. It’s about anything but the truth.

The Daily Caller, quoting CNN commentator Bakari Sellers:

“You have to look at the totality of this judge’s actions, you have to look at the rulings that he’s made. I said it yesterday and I’ll be extremely blunt, it appears that this judge is auditioning for the cameras and looking for his next gig on Fox News or OANN [One America News Network].” The commentator said that Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder is showing off his “conservative credentials” to the country and attempting to protect Rittenhouse from conviction “as if he is a child”. “I would not be surprised if he ran the mistrial without the ability to re-try Kyle Rittenhouse for these crimes. It’s as if he wants to do that,” Sellers said. “That would be problematic for all of us, I think that’s a problem for the judge, but at the end of the day I wouldn’t be surprised.”

As we know, if there’s a mistrial, it won’t be because Judge Schroeder is auditioning for Fox News. It will be because the prosecutor, in his desperation to salvage his failing case, violated basic procedures and may have infringed on Mr. Rittenhouse’s rights.

But that’s not half as exciting as positing a conspiracy theory about the judge auditioning for Fox News.

We’ve already seen how the narrative is being built if, as seems likely, Rittenhouse is acquitted. Justice will be “denied” in this case because of a conservative judge throwing out all the damning evidence that proves Rittenhouse went to Kenosha because he wanted to kill some radicals, not that he found himself in a life-and-death situation and was forced to defend himself.

Also part of the narrative so far is Mr. Rittenhouse’s “performance” on the stand, where MNSBC writer Ja’han Jones says the defendant was crying “crocodile tears.”

While testifying about the moment he shot Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the protesters, Rittenhouse sniffled, quivered, contorted his face, bloated his cheeks and did just about everything else you’d expect of a novice actor attempting to convey sorrow. Pictures even showed him peeking around the courtroom as he worked himself into a lather. Though photos captured a single tear streaming down his face, I couldn’t tell whether it was from actually crying, or if he’d merely worked up a sweat from trying.

It’s not just the radicals at MSNBC making that argument. USA Today said that Rittenhouse “deserves an award” for his crying performance on the stand.

And there were plenty of others.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27. Think about how much their loved ones have cried, real anguish and grief, not crocodile tears. pic.twitter.com/7CFizX88xt — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 10, 2021

The only trial that would have satisfied the radical left would have been a political show trial like they performed in the old Soviet Union followed by the swift justice of a proper hanging.