Tempers Flare outside Kenosha Courthouse, Fascist Crowd Taunting Jurors in Kenosha

As the Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberates his fate, a small crowd is forming outside the courthouse.

Roughly two dozen people have been milling around the courthouse, half of whom appear to be supporting Rittenhouse and half of whom clearly are not.

There’s a mix of pro and anti-Rittenhouse protesters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse today as we wait for a verdict. There’s a few men who are wearing this hat: pic.twitter.com/0Lyss86rXN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 16, 2021

Some arguments have taken place between the two groups throughout the day.

Tensions rising in front of the courthouse where Rittenhouse trial jurors are deliberating. pic.twitter.com/ruFBjBMMwI — LΞIGH (@LeighStewy) November 16, 2021

Protestors with megaphones are said to be taunting the jurors as they decide Rittenhouse’s fate.

Jurors are probably afraid of the savages outside the courthouse. They shouldn’t be. A 17 yo kid smoked three of them without issue. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 16, 2021

Jurors heard the final arguments Monday and began deliberations Tuesday. The final, 12-person jury is reported to consist of five men and seven women.

The jury asked for additional copies of the judge’s instructions, specifically pages 1-6, which lay out the self-defense privilege. They have since asked for additional copies of pages 7-36.

Rittenhouse is facing five felony charges, the worst of which would land him a mandatory life sentence.

One man outside the courthouse, with a dog and a megaphone, was chanting what sounded like “Black lives matter for pedophiles.” A black man threw a karate kick at him and attempted to chase him away.

Some tension is growing with a few counter protesters who have arrived outside the courthouse, one chanting earlier "Black Lives Matter for pedophiles" and almost gets kicked.#Kenosha pic.twitter.com/cGblvC4X3l — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 16, 2021

The same guy with the megaphone was taped yelling “Black lives matter is a terrorist organization” earlier in the day. #Brave #Bravo

Man gets confronted in the steet street by protesters after yelling "Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization"#Kenosha pic.twitter.com/OJpBnhiXbV — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 16, 2021

One intrepid guy, surrounded by what appears to be members of BLM, loudly asked the protestors “How many cars are you gonna f*** up tonight” as counter-protestors threaten him and try to drown him out with drums.

Man shouts that Kyle Rittenhouse is a hero and asks protesters, "how many cars are you gonna' fuck up tonight?"#Kenosha pic.twitter.com/PYsr22zi5y — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 16, 2021

Another person, who appears to be a BLM agitator in a previous video, was yelling, “If Kenosha don’t get it, shut it down.”

“If Kenosha don’t get it, shut it down” chants outside the courthouse, as the Rittenhouse trial nears conclusion here in Wisconsin #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/EhWxuJcVXc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 16, 2021

Many of us were hoping for a quick “Not guilty on all counts,” but it’s looking like there may not be a verdict today.