Move Over, Fat-Shaming; Thin-Shaming Is Now a Thing

One of the most annoying phrases that has entered the public consciousness in recent years is “fat-shaming.”

You can’t say anything bad about someone who’s overweight because that’s “fat-shaming.” The woke have even been pushing the public to literally celebrate obesity as some sort of remedy for the epidemic of poor body image, particularly among young girls.

I’m not kidding. In 2018, an obese model named Tess Holliday was featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan (UK). This move was bizarrely celebrated for being “inclusive” to plus-sized people.

Because “body diversity” is a thing, despite sane people understanding that being overweight is unhealthy,

It used to be that magazines were criticized for featuring models who were excessively thin—sometimes even unhealthily so. There may have been some validity to those concerns, but is the answer to plaster obese models on the covers of magazines in the name of body positivity?

I sincerely hope not. I can remember, in the 1980s and 1990s, anorexia being blamed on hailing skinny models as the ideal of beauty. Yet, in a country that already has enough problems with fatness, treating obesity like it’s a good thing by using buzz phrases such as “body diversity” and “fat-shaming” to silence critics is no less harmful.

Thankfully, the Tess Holiday cover wasn’t universally celebrated, as many believed the magazine was promoting obesity.

But that doesn’t mean the body positivity activists have given up. In fact, they’ve taken their cause to a whole new level of crazy.

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, singer Adele revealed that she received backlash for losing roughly 100 pounds between 2017 and 2019. Some of Adele’s fans felt “betrayed” by her weight loss. Why? Because apparently, losing weight is a problem when done by someone who was (and still is) a body positivity advocate.

Adele, however, isn’t fazed by the backlash and says it’s not her job to “validate how people feel about their bodies,”

“I feel bad if anyone feels horrible about themselves but that’s not my job. I’m trying to sort my own life out,” she said.

And good for her for not caving to the mob. But it’s still sad, the way some of her fans objected to her efforts to be healthier. Is body positivity not compatible with choosing to live a healthier lifestyle?

It’s hard to imagine someone going through a transformation such as Adele has and being “thin-shamed” for it. But, this is where we are at. In a way, it’s hardly surprising. Transgender people need to feel validated by the rest of us using their “preferred pronouns,” and overweight people need to remain overweight to validate other overweight people who can’t or won’t lose weight.

It all comes back to the left’s assault on morality and standards. Everything has to be acceptable. Everything has to be celebrated. No one is allowed to win, because that isn’t fair to the losers. Nothing is allowed to be considered bad, because that might hurt someone’s feelings. Therefore, Adele can’t lose weight because her plus-sized sisters no longer feel validated.

Let’s be honest here. Adele looks good without the extra weight, but more importantly, she’s healthier now than she was before. No one should begrudge her that.